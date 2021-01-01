Game and Parks to celebrate parks’ centennial

Another way to join is to visit a state park for a fun event. The centennial year will kick off with self-guided First Day Hikes set for Jan. 1 to 3 at parks across the state.

Game and Parks also invites Nebraskans to share their parks memories via social using the hashtag #NEParks100 or filling out the online form at parks100.outdoornebraska.org.

The centennial celebration will include 100 hours of coordinated volunteer projects to build community relationships through giving.

Game and Parks has created a new program called Your Parks Adventure, which is set to begin in late spring. It will inspire guests to share their park experiences and build lifelong memories with the chance to win exciting experiences and prizes.

A special documentary on Nebraska Educational Television showcasing Nebraska’s state historical parks is expected to air in late spring 2021.

In collaboration with Nebraska Lottery, a new scratch lottery ticket celebrating the centennial will be available in late spring 2021. Players have a chance to win up to $40,000. Lottery funds benefit the Nebraska Environmental Trust, which invests in conservation.