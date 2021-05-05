Furasek says goodbye to second home after 24 years of teaching

WESTON – Donna Furasek has called St. John Nepomucene Elementary School her second home since the 1980s. Furasek, originally from the Brainard area, is retiring after teaching for the school for a total of 24 years.
With the school’s last day being Tuesday, her time as a teacher has come to an end, while her time as a grandmother has opened up. Furasek said the decision to retire has been a long time coming – about two years coming.
With her seven grandchildren, one going to be a second grader in the fall, Furasek wanted to focus on being their grandmother.
“I want to be able to attend their functions as grandma, not as their teacher,” Furasek said. “It’s very hard. It’s hard. This place – I love this place.”
Furasek’s five children (her oldest is 40) all attended St. John while growing up in Touhy where she and her husband lived for 43 of their 45 years of marriage.
Furasek first started substituting at the Catholic elementary school after teaching English at Prague High School for three years. Furasek then taught kindergarten about three days a week which worked well since her fourth son was in kindergarten at the time.
Furasek taught kindergarten for about three years before she became pregnant with their fifth child. When she came back from the pregnancy, Furasek taught music part-time. Eventually she also picked up second grade along with music and has done that for the past 10 to 12 years or so.
Furasek said she has always enjoyed music and participated in music through the church so it worked out when she started teaching the subject.
“God was good. He put me where he wanted me,” Furasek said.
Furasek said she chose to go into teaching because of her students and “their love, their energy and the way they see life.” She said it’s something adults forget.
Furasek also enjoys the way her students ask questions and the way they think about God. These aspects bring her joy.
“To me, it just makes me feel happy,” she said. “They make me feel happy.”
These characteristics are also some of her favorite memories over the years. Furasek said nothing particular comes to mind beside her students and the comedies she wrote about nuns a few years back as a school fundraiser.
“That was fun,” Furasek said. “We made a lot of money for the school, and we made people laugh.”
Fellow teacher Linda Maly was one of the actresses in these musicals and has known Furasek for over 30 years. She described Furasek as similar to a sister and the “sweetest person you will ever meet.”
“She’s just the sweetest person, the most faithful person,” Maly said. “She’s perfect in a Catholic school. That’s where her heart is.”
Furasek said if she could impart anything on the students she has taught in the last 24 years, she hopes it is that they need to always have God in their heart. Furasek said she has done first confessions and first communions for several years and has watched her students glow with excitement the first time they receive Jesus.
“I just want them to go with God and just have God be with them,” she said.
Furasek is not the only one who describes St. John as her second home. Maly said the school is a home for all the teachers there, so to lose Furasek, it will feel like it’s much more than someone retiring.
“It’s a home there for us,” Maly said. “It’s going to feel like we’re losing part of the family.”