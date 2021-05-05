Furasek says goodbye to second home after 24 years of teaching

WESTON – Donna Furasek has called St. John Nepomucene Elementary School her second home since the 1980s. Furasek, originally from the Brainard area, is retiring after teaching for the school for a total of 24 years.

With the school’s last day being Tuesday, her time as a teacher has come to an end, while her time as a grandmother has opened up. Furasek said the decision to retire has been a long time coming – about two years coming.

With her seven grandchildren, one going to be a second grader in the fall, Furasek wanted to focus on being their grandmother.

“I want to be able to attend their functions as grandma, not as their teacher,” Furasek said. “It’s very hard. It’s hard. This place – I love this place.”

Furasek’s five children (her oldest is 40) all attended St. John while growing up in Touhy where she and her husband lived for 43 of their 45 years of marriage.

Furasek first started substituting at the Catholic elementary school after teaching English at Prague High School for three years. Furasek then taught kindergarten about three days a week which worked well since her fourth son was in kindergarten at the time.