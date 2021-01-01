Frontier Cooperative donates to East Butler’s FFA chapter

BRAINARD – Frontier Cooperative has donated to the Nebraska FFA foundation to directly support local FFA chapter needs. Six FFA chapters received a grant including Crete, East Butler, Johnson-Brock, Raymond Central, the Career Academy (Lincoln) and Waverly.

East Butler received a $3,000 grant for greenhouse and landscaping updates. East Butler plans to update their greenhouse by purchasing a bench system, chemical storage, and tool storage with the crop management class making the improvements. They also plan to plant ornamental grasses to block the propane tank and fence from view by the greenhouse. The nursery and landscape class will work on the planting project during the spring.

Frontier Cooperative Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Willhelm said, “We are proud to support these chapters and the young men and women that have an interest in agriculture. It is a small way that we can give back to the communities that support Frontier Cooperative and a way to support the future of agriculture.”