Frontier Conference volleyball awards announced

PERFECTLY TIMED: Ali Bartholomaus of Cedar Bluffs goes up for a kill against Pender at home earlier in the year. The senior made the Frontier All-Conference with a team leading 143 kills.

 Alex Eller,

Wahoo Newspaper

CEDAR BLUFFS – With the 2022 volleyball season officially in the books, the Nebraska Frontier Conference recently named their All-Conference Volleyball selections. Making the list were Ali Bartholomaus, Maddie Thomas and Grace Cozad.

At the outside hitter position, Barholomaus made the All-Conference Team. She led the team in kills with 143 and also had 142 digs and 42 aces.

Also getting All-Conference for the Wildcats was Maddie Thomas. The junior libero finished with 252 digs, 57 aces and 33 assists.

Picking up an Honorable Mention selection as an outside hitter was the senior, Cozad.

