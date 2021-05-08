Frontier Co-op locations to boost broadband speeds

LINCOLN – Frontier Cooperative is excited to announce a collaboration with Microsoft, Land O’Lakes and internet service provider Nextlink to expand broadband internet access to residents and commercial business areas within a five- to 10-mile radius of several of Frontier Coop’s locations.
Nextlink will install high-speed broadband technology to nearly 30 Frontier elevator facilities, improving access to broadband connectivity throughout the area. This effort to improve internet connectivity aims to directly benefit residents in these rural areas who currently lack adequate broadband service at home.
Not only is broadband becoming increasingly critical to daily life, but it also offers farmers the opportunity to engage in precision agriculture, increasing yields, improving productivity, and boosting profits. Yet, 60% of farmers say they lack the connectivity needed to run their business. This effort by Frontier, Nextlink, Microsoft and Land O’Lakes aims to address these gaps.
Over the course of the next 24 months, the following Frontier locations are tentatively scheduled to receive installations: David City, Bellwood, Garrison, Brainard, Dwight, Bruno, Tarnov, Prague, Cook, Tecumseh, Belgrade, Silver Creek, Cedar Bluffs, Palmyra, Manley, Elmwood, Murdock, Mynard West, Walton, Prairie Home, Ceresco, Adams, Syracuse, Syracuse Rail, Bennet and Martell. Frontier Cooperative will make an effort to notify members of the respective communities in advance of when a facility’s technology will go live, with some facilities seeing go-live dates in the next 60 to 90 days.
Packages will range from $49 to $119 (15Mbps to 100Mpbs download speeds), and Frontier Co-op employees and patrons are eligible for discounts with proper documentation.
This project is part of ongoing efforts by Land O’Lakes, Microsoft and Nextlink to address the rural broadband gap across the United States. Frontier Co-op is part of the Land O’Lakes member network, and Nextlink is a Microsoft Airband Initiative partner. Through its Airband Initiative, Microsoft aims to extend broadband access to 3 million people who reside in unserved or underserved rural areas in the United States by partnering with internet service providers and others supporting connectivity solutions. Similarly, Land O’Lakes and its cooperative network are helping bridge the digital divide with awareness and advocacy through its American Connection Project.
“High-speed internet doesn’t have to be a luxury,” said Jeremy Wilhelm, chief executive officer at Frontier Cooperative. “In an increasingly connected world, high-speed internet is a necessity to help connect the farm, the family and the community. Frontier is proud to work with Land O’Lakes, Microsoft and Nextlink to make a difference in rural America.”
“We’re so excited to be partnering with Frontier Cooperative to bring real solutions for the lack of broadband access in these communities,” said Teddy Bekele, chief technology officer at Land O’Lakes. “As a farmer-owned co-op with deep roots across rural America, Land O’Lakes will continue to raise awareness and devise more ways to increase access to digital connectivity for all Americans.”
“Living in a rural area should not cut one off from the opportunities available throughout the rest of the United States,” said Vickie Robinson, general manager of Microsoft’s Airband Initiative. “Through partnerships like this, we can ensure communities get the connectivity they deserve, adopt new technologies, and thrive in the 21st century economy.”
“We’re just grateful for the opportunity to partner with Frontier Cooperative, a pillar in the communities they serve, along with our valued strategic partnerships with Land O’Lakes and Microsoft Airband Initiative to bring critical, quality high-speed Internet to enable economic development through lower cost precision agriculture solutions, home-based employment and learning, and telemedicine to more and more small towns and rural communities,” said Steve Burks, Nextlink SVP Sales and Marketing.