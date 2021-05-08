Frontier Co-op locations to boost broadband speeds

Packages will range from $49 to $119 (15Mbps to 100Mpbs download speeds), and Frontier Co-op employees and patrons are eligible for discounts with proper documentation.

This project is part of ongoing efforts by Land O’Lakes, Microsoft and Nextlink to address the rural broadband gap across the United States. Frontier Co-op is part of the Land O’Lakes member network, and Nextlink is a Microsoft Airband Initiative partner. Through its Airband Initiative, Microsoft aims to extend broadband access to 3 million people who reside in unserved or underserved rural areas in the United States by partnering with internet service providers and others supporting connectivity solutions. Similarly, Land O’Lakes and its cooperative network are helping bridge the digital divide with awareness and advocacy through its American Connection Project.

“High-speed internet doesn’t have to be a luxury,” said Jeremy Wilhelm, chief executive officer at Frontier Cooperative. “In an increasingly connected world, high-speed internet is a necessity to help connect the farm, the family and the community. Frontier is proud to work with Land O’Lakes, Microsoft and Nextlink to make a difference in rural America.”