From July to December: Another (big) year in the books for Waverly

WAVERLY – As we hang our new 2023 wall calendars, we’re reflecting on the news that stuck with us over the past year in the Waverly area. Locally, it was for the most part, a normal year after the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic had subsided. But the people of Waverly and its surrounding communities created hundreds of stories unique to the moments that were worth sharing. In last week’s issue, we chronicled the major events of the first six months of the year. This week, we take a look back at the headlines and news that told the story of our neck of the woods, from July to December 2022.

July

At a special board meeting on July 6, architects from Omaha-based DLR Group laid out a long-term map of Waverly School District 145’s enrollment growth and the possible impacts such growth could have on the district’s facilities. As developers continue to take interest in Waverly and Eagle, DLR representatives predicted that the school district could add more than 1,000 students in the next 10 years, and the district’s middle school and high school buildings will be the first facilities to need attention. The school board and administrators have been considering possible courses of action since the July meeting and are currently seeking more data to substantiate DLR’s enrollment predictions.

In July, two people in need of service dogs became unlikely collaborators when a Valparaiso girl’s fundraiser chipped in the extra cost needed to pay for a Lincoln man’s service dog when his fundraising efforts hit a wall. Gracie Wolfe, 3, of Valparaiso needed a service dog to alert caretakers when Gracie was having a seizure. Her fundraiser brought in $23,000, $3,000 more than was necessary to pay for her dog. Luke Craig of Lincoln, who has lived 25 years of his life with a traumatic brain injury, needed $3,000 more to pay for his dog, and Gracie’s family was happy to cover the remaining cost. “It’s just been one miraculous thing after another,” said Craig’s mother, Rhonda Alcorn.

Waverly played host to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer on July 22, when the Valentine native came to town to visit local businesses and observe the city’s housing growth. “The building here is just amazing,” Fischer said. The senator visited local businesses Patina Joe, Tractor Supply Co.’s distribution center, the Smart Chicken facility and Empire Fence and Netting. “They’re wonderful businesses to have here in Waverly,” she said. “There’s just a variety of businesses that are here in Waverly. It’s fun to see that in rural Nebraska.”

On July 25, Waverly Mayor Bill Gerdes made public a Lincoln developer’s plans to build more than 500 homes in eastern Waverly, on land bounded by Highway 6 on the north, Bluff Road on the south and 148th street on the west. The developer, Smetter Homes, said the project would be built in five phases over seven to 10 years and would include homes built with zero-entry access for senior living. The development would also include commercial building along Highway 6. Today, the project has not commenced, but city officials expect Smetter to submit a preliminary plat in the coming months. “There’s not a lot (in Waverly) for sale, and we definitely see a need and see a likely demand for that,” Smetter owner Sean Smetter said. “Waverly’s a great town with lots of nice people. I think it’ll go well.”

At the end of July and in early August, two area Legion baseball teams competed at the Class B State Tournament in Broken Bow. Waverly’s team ended the season as state runners up, losing in the championship game to Hickman. They finished the season with a record of 17-16-2. Valparaiso’s team ended its season at the tournament as well, finishing with a 16-7 record and a Class B Area 4 Tournament Championship.

August

On Aug. 1, longtime pet groomer Melanie Howard opened her own salon, Melanie Howard Grooming, in downtown Waverly. Howard had been a pet groomer for 27 years, working at several private businesses and veterinary clinics around Lincoln. She decided she wanted to be able to keep grooming animals without having to leave town and her young granddaughter. On opening day, Howard already had a full schedule. “That tells me I’ve done something right in 27 years,” Howard said. “I’ve built a pretty good clientele.”

At an open house on Aug. 2, traffic engineers recommended that the City of Waverly address issues at the intersection of Canongate and Amberly roads with a roundabout. The city council voted in March to hire traffic infrastructure engineering firm Iteris to perform a traffic study at the intersection, which, during peak traffic hours before and after school, sees cars backed up for several blocks along Amberly Road, and drivers coming from the north on Canongate Road struggle to cross the intersection at all. The engineers said the intersection did not meet the traffic “warrants” for a traffic signal, and they determined that a two-lane roundabout would be the best answer. Public opinion on a roundabout at the intersection has been mixed. City officials recently met with representatives of Waverly School District 145 to discuss possible courses of action.

At an event at Peace Lutheran Church on Aug. 6, Waverly Middle School eighth grader Kolter Wellman thanked donors and contributors to his District 145 Beef in Schools initiative, which seeks to source beef from local ranchers to be used in school lunches. He launched the campaign in March, reaching out to potential donors, with the goal of raising $7,000 for processing of the beef. He also received donations of seven cattle to be used in school lunches. “It’s mainly for (students’) added ag education, just so they know where their food comes from,” Wellman said. Wellman received kudos at the event from District 145 Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell and District 145 Board of Education member Cheryl Landon.

On Aug. 9, former Waverly mayor Mike Werner died at age 63 of a terminal lung disease. Werner served as Waverly’s mayor from 2008 to 2020, and was known by many as “Mayor Mike.” Werner was reliable to city council members for his ability to guide conflicting viewpoints to common ground. “There’s not anybody that ever served on the council with him that wouldn’t agree with me that he was just such a pleasure to work with as a mayor,” said former council member Chad Neuhalfen. He was often seen around town mowing right-of-ways and weed-whacking around signpost bases in the summer heat. He also helped children cross 148th Street from the Evandale neighborhood every morning on their way to Hamlow Elementary. He was known as a steward of the community. “I don’t think the people of Waverly realize he had Waverly on his mind all the time,” said Peggy Brown, the longtime news reporter at The News.

At the Waverly City Council’s Aug. 9 meeting, the council approved the first steps to bringing ALLO Communications’ fiber-optic service to Waverly. Residents had been hoping for improved wireless internet services, and ALLO should help to alleviate that need. ALLO was aided by the Lancaster County Commissioners’ effort to expand fiber-optic conduit to the county’s rural areas, allowing fiber companies to lease the conduit and extend their services to towns surrounding Lincoln. ALLO has since begun installing underground infrastructure throughout Waverly and hopes to have its service online by summer 2023.

In late August, Lincoln Auto Auction owner Phil Durst told The News that Colorado-based Street Media Group plans to build a digital billboard along Interstate 80 that will display commercial ads, as well as promotions for Waverly events, free of charge to event organizers. The base for the billboard has already been installed, and Durst said in August that he expects the board to be functional by February 2023. Renderings show possible ads for the Camp Creek Threshers show and for events at the Waverly Community Foundation Building. “That’s what we are excited to do with the city is promote those activities to help them pull traffic off the interstate,” said Gary Young, the founder of Street Media Group.

September

Over Labor Day Weekend, a new Waverly food truck – or food trailer – set up shop for the first time. The business, called Sweets On The Streets, is a new endeavor by husband-and-wife duo Jessica and PJ Skar that sells ice cream and other treats out of a 1950s-themed pull-behind trailer. The business quickly became a hit and had lines of people waiting for their chance to try ice cream flavors like blackberry cobbler and “Tiger King,” which mixes orange cake-batter ice cream with Oreo chunks. “We’re working out all the kinks and stuff that we will be better prepared for in the spring,” Jessica Skar said.

On Sept. 7, the Nebraska Examiner reported that a massive pile of scrap tires in Alvo had been cleaned up. The tire pile had grown to as high as 20 feet tall and contained hundreds of thousands of scrap tires. The pile was the subject of environmental concerns and was ordered to be cleaned up by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the State Fire Marshal’s office. “We spent an obscene amount of money, but we made a commitment to clean it up,” said Pete Langer, who took over the tire recycling business from Larry Langer in 2021.

At long last, a bid to construct the Waverly Aquatic Center was approved by the Waverly City Council on Sept. 13. The bid was from Kansas-based Carrothers Construction for a total of $6.418 million. In recent months, the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund – which is in charge of grassroots fundraising for the project – and the City of Waverly had received donations from the Lancaster County Commissioners and Horizon Bank, but there was still a funding shortfall. The council shaved about $270,000 off of the initial total cost by choosing lower-cost construction alternatives. After that step, they were $200,000 away from their goal, and the council determined that if the project is not able to cover the rest of the cost using grants or donations by the time construction is completed, then the city’s keno fund can be called upon. Traditionally, the keno fund has been used for parks and recreation-related expenditures, such as improvements to Lawson Park.

October

On Oct. 13, Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Waverly’s Wayne Park just before noon and found 15-year-old Kyle Punko with multiple stab wounds. The alleged assailant was a classmate of Punko’s, 14-year-old Shane M. Moore, who had recently moved to Waverly from Colorado. Punko required open-heart surgery and is recovering. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said “part of (Moore’s) motivation was notoriety,” after Moore told authorities that he was going to be famous. Moore was charged as an adult for four felonies in Lancaster County Court – for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

In late October, Ceresco welcomed a new restaurant, The Legendary Red Rooster Restaurant and Lounge, to a building that formerly housed Swanson Ford. Restaurateur Ron Tegtmeier is behind the sit-down eatery, which specializes in chicken entrees. Tegtmeier previously owned a restaurant called Legends of Clatonia in his hometown of Clatonia, and most recently owned Legends of Nebraska in Beatrice’s Indian Creek Mall. The Swanson family, which still owns the Swanson Ford building and owns Ernie’s in Ceresco, dined occasionally at Tegtmeier’s Beatrice restaurant, and they asked if he would consider opening a restaurant in Ceresco. “I came and looked at the building, and I said, ‘I think I can make it work.’ And here I am,” Tegtmeier said. Despite staffing issues, the restaurant has received much positive feedback through its first few months of business.

By November, Raymond Central’s Board of Education had planned to have a decision made as to what facilities project it would undertake to address climbing enrollment at its central site campus and aging buildings in Ceresco, Valparaiso and at the central site. The timeline changed, however, when architecture firm BVH presented in October the estimated cost of so-called “ingredients” that could stand alone or combine to address the district’s needs. Remodels at the elementary schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco would total about $24 million; a new elementary building on the central site campus would cost $33.2 million; remodels and additions at the existing middle school and high school building were estimated at $28.4 million; and a “shoot-for-the-moon” option (which has since been ruled out) that would involve construction of a new high school building on the central site and an associated renovation of the existing high school building to house grades PreK-8 would cost more than $104 million. The decision came as some citizens in Valparaiso and Ceresco have been vocal about their desire to keep Raymond Central’s elementary schools in their towns. “I think the board all agrees that when or if they put a ballot issue out there, they want to know that they’ve done their due diligence and that it has a chance to be successful,” Superintendent Lynn Johnson said. “Right now, there are patrons with questions that still need to be answered, so we’re being attentive to that.”

On Oct. 21, a groundbreaking ceremony was held on the Wayne Park plot of land where the Waverly Aquatic Center will be built. Waverly City Council members, City of Waverly officials, representatives of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners and Carrothers Construction met for the ceremony, which came nearly four years after initial plans for the aquatic center were announced. The new pool will double the capacity of the city’s current pool that has been in use since the 1970s and will feature two sets of slides, a zero-entry pool, a lazy river, two diving boards, water features and multiple awnings to provide shade. Construction is expected to be completed by July 3, 2023, and fundraising is still ongoing.

In October, three Waverly High School sports teams made state their respective state tournaments, with the softball team making the state tournament in Hastings, the volleyball team reaching the state tournament in Lincoln, and the football team losing in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Bennington. The softball team finished with a record of 13-13, the volleyball team at 19-16, and the football team at 8-3. In individual sports, Waverly freshman runner Emma Steffensen took home third place at the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships with a time of 19:52:30.

In late October, Waverly High School sophomore Madison Johnson was selected to perform in the prestigious Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York. Johnson, a flutist, had auditioned for the series twice before, and was accepted on her third try. Johnson will travel to New York for the series that takes place Feb. 1 through Feb. 5. “When students put in this much work, it’s a real exciting moment to see them make it into something like the Honors Performance Series and be rewarded for their hard work, like Madison does,” Waverly High School Band Director Brady Rohlfs said.

November

Two Waverly City Council seats were up for grabs in the 2022 General Election, with incumbent Abbey Pascoe defeating challenger Adam Goodman 419 votes to 247 to retain her seat representing Ward 2. David Jespersen ran unopposed and received 579 votes for the Ward 1 seat that was opened after Andrew Cockerill chose not to run for reelection. Other Waverly-area elections saw Mary Benes winning the open Ward 6 seat on Raymond Central’s Board of Education, earning 201 votes over Christopher Dickey’s 145. Sophia Custer and Scott Peterson won seats on the Ceresco Village Board of Trustees, and Marcus Hochstein and James K. Dobbins were elected to the Eagle Village Board of Trustees.

In November, Waverly City Council member Abbey Pascoe announced plans to launch a new Waverly economic development advisory committee, which aims to spur economic development in the city and bring new businesses to town. “Citizens say that we’re behind,” Pascoe said. “That we don’t have the restaurants, we don’t have the grocery store that is big enough to fit everybody’s needs so that they don’t have to go to Lincoln.” Members on the board will include Smart Chicken President Bill Schellpeper, Horizon Bank President Greg Dunlap, Watts Electric Vice President Dave Watts, Amberly Dental owner Tim Vacek, First State Bank Waverly Branch Manager Cody Mosel, Patina Joe Boutique and Coffee owner Natasha Hoyer and Waverly Farm Bureau branch owner Rusty Wellman. The new committee will hold its first meeting this month.

On Nov. 18, the Waverly eSports team completed its first season of competition, which sent Super Smash Bros. player Brysen Adams, as well as its Rocket League team of Owen Carrillo, Alex Hauser, Noah Post and Ethan von Busch, to the state tournament in Hastings. The eSports team was formed this year as the high school sport continues to take off around the state and nation. Team sponsor Adam Qualset said the goal of the team is to provide a fun, communal environment for high school kids to play video games while building a program that sustains itself from year to year.

At an open house event on Nov. 21, the City of Waverly and Waverly Fire and Rescue presented plans for a new building that would house the fire station and the city’s municipal offices. The building would triple the fire station’s current square footage, and city staff would gain five times the room that they currently have at their building at 142nd and Lancashire streets. The building would cost about $11 million, and funding sources have not been identified. If approved, the new building would rise on land north of Amberly Road along 134th Street.

December

In 2022, the Ceresco United Methodist Church’s Raymond Pie Makers group celebrated its 10-year anniversary, and The News published a feature in December on the Pie Makers’ process and history. They make five flavors of pie and sell them between Nov. 1 and Christmas every year. In the two-month span, the Pie Makers sell about 700 pies that they’ve made and frozen throughout the year. The money they make goes back into the Pie Makers’ fund and helps pay for improvement projects at the church.

In early December, an e-commerce business founded by two brothers from Valparaiso reached a broad audience, with a string of TikTok videos that launched their clothing brand from an upstart into a successful business. In the two weeks after one of their TikToks generated more than one million views, the brand earned over $120,000 in sales. The brand, Workman, was founded by Eli and Ian White, who are Raymond Central graduates and aims to appeal to blue-collar workers and trade workers with sweatshirts, T-shirts, caps and beanies brandished with cheeky slogans.

Editor’s note: Thank you to everyone for reading The Waverly News in 2022. There’s sure to be much in store for Waverly in 2023, and we’ll be right there, telling the stories as they happen.