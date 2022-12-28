From January to June: Waverly area gathers steam in 2022

WAVERLY – As another year comes to a close in Waverly, we reflect on the news that stuck with us throughout 2022. In many ways, it was a normal year after the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic had mostly subsided. But the people of Waverly and its surrounding communities created hundreds of stories unique to the moments that were worth sharing. This week, we chronicle the major events of the first six months of 2022.

January

Waverly School District 145 Board of Education President Andy Grosshans survived a recall effort mounted against him in 2021 in response to the school district’s COVID-19 response protocols. The recall petition was filed in September 2021 by Waverly parent Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff, who secured the 88 signatures from Ward IV residents needed to trigger a recall election. The election took place on Jan. 11, with 115 people voting “yes” to remove Grosshans from his seat, and 548 voting “no.”

At the Jan. 12 Raymond Central Board of Education meeting, the board hired a financial advisor to guide the district as it tackles issues surrounding its aging facilities and growing enrollment at its central site campus. The financial advisor, First National Capital Markets, previously conducted a feasibility study regarding the potential of moving the school district’s operations onto its central site. The hiring of FNCM was the first of several steps in the school board’s ongoing effort to solve its facilities needs.

In January, Waverly graduate and current Nebraska Cornhusker middle blocker Bekka Allick was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Play of the Year for Nebraska high school volleyballers. In her senior season with the Vikings, Allick had 442 kills, 341 digs and 50 blocks en route to a season that ended in a state semifinals five-set loss to eventual state champion Omaha Skutt. In her first season with the Big Red, she had 189 kills and 101 blocks in 100 sets played.

Waverly Area Kiwanis celebrated its 45th anniversary on Jan. 15 with a celebration at the Waverly VFW, hosting a dinner and inviting back members who had come and gone. Over the years, the Kiwanis club has supported Waverly’s arts community, provided funding for local youth programming, and it gets credit for launching the first iteration of the Camp Creek Threshers Show way back in 1976. “Thank you for being here, for taking care of it,” former chapter president Roger Bartlett told the gathering of Kiwanis members. “We love it, and we love you.”

On Jan. 19, the Flatwater Free Press published a story detailing the small-town tension caused by a massive tire pile in Alvo. The story called the pile “a nuisance and an environmental hazard that prompted state enforcement, which has spiraled into a financial and constitutional fiasco.” The controversy led to the village board’s chairperson, Robin LaPage, being ousted in a recall election, while the tire pile’s owner, Larry Langer, also facing a recall, retained his seat on the board.

February

In the Feb. 3 edition of The News, we took a look at the gap left in Waverly’s restaurant scene after the long-running HoneyCreek Restaurant closed at the end of 2021. Without HoneyCreek, the town of more than 4,000 was left with just three local eateries: Vike’s Corner Café, Trackside Bar and Grill and Great Wall. Chain restaurants in Waverly include McDonald’s and Runza. Patina Joe also operates as a hybrid coffee shop and women’s boutique. City officials and Waverly Chamber of Commerce leaders recognize the restaurant shortage, and city planners are reportedly pushing for additional commercial development in town that could include new restaurants.

On Feb. 7, the property that had long housed Shakers Gentlemen’s Club was purchased by Lincoln Auto Auction owner Phil Durst, who also owns Durst Motor Company. At the time, Durst told The News that he had no plans for the land or building, but he said it was a “choice” piece of property because of its proximity to Interstate 80’s Waverly interchange. “This is the first exit into Lincoln, so now down the road, we’ll be able to develop it,” Durst said.

During the Class C-1 district wrestling tournament in Madison on Feb. 12, eight Raymond Central grapplers punched their tickets to the state tournament. Earlier in the season, the squad won the Nebraska Capitol Conference championship for the first time since 1989. The state qualifiers were Logan Bryce, Conner Kreikemeier, Sophia Shultz, Jacob Schultz, Kyle Peterson, Tie Hollandsworth, Brock Skeahan and Mason Kreikemeier.

In late January, students in Waverly Middle School’s High Ability Learners class impressed judges in a competition challenging students to build a diorama of a city that operates using a circular economy – one that avoids waste by creating energy and food out of reusable materials. WMS’s eighth-grade team took home first prize against other eighth-grade teams from around the state, and Waverly’s seventh-grade team earned second place. “It’s been a lot in the making, and I’m super proud of all of them,” said Waverly’s HAL Coordinator Laurie Little. The students showed off their work to The News for its Feb. 17 edition.

At the NSAA Class B State Wrestling Tournament in Omaha, Waverly High School senior heavyweight Trevor Brown won his second state title with a 3-1 victory over Aaron Jividen of Aurora. His teammates, 120-pounder Brayden Canoyer, 138-pounder Garrett Rine, 145-pounder Drew Moser and 195-pounder Wyatt Fanning, all took home third-place finishes, helping Waverly to a third-place finish overall.

On Feb. 27, the Waverly Community Library celebrated its 10-year anniversary with an open house event featuring artwork from Waverly Middle School students and a talk given by Waverly native author and photographer Matt Steinhausen. On the library itself, the library board’s president Bruce Sedivy said: “It’s kind of like when you adopt a child, it becomes yours and you look out for it. So, this is my baby here.” Sedivy is one of a handful of community members who volunteer their time to keep the non-profit, independent library running.

March

On March 7, Amanda Tinklin and Jailyn McNealy opened the new Waverly Child Development Center in Waverly’s Riley neighborhood. The two originally opened the preschool in 2017 in a space that had room for about 60 kids. The new building is over 9,000 square feet and was designed to accommodate up to 200 children. “We want everyone to walk in and feel welcome and feel like their kids are loved,” McNealy said.

On March 8, Waverly men Joe Cockerill and Matt Verkamp were recognized at a Waverly City Council meeting, receiving the Waverly Heroes Award for rescuing a truck driver from a crashed, burning truck on the morning of Sept. 23, 2021. “But we didn’t do it for any awards,” Cockerill said. “If roles were reversed, I’d hope people would stop and do the same thing for me.”

At the Raymond Central Board of Education’s March 16 meeting, the board selected BVH Architecture to help the district determine whether it should pursue a consolidated format with all of its buildings located on the central middle school and high school campus, or if it should renovate its existing elementary schools in Ceresco and Valparaiso to accommodate expected enrollment growth. BVH was chosen over other finalists CMBA Architects, Clark & Enersen and DLR Group.

From March 21 to 30, Valparaiso residents and former Raymond Central employees Jay and Polly Henderson auctioned off many of their belongings before moving into an assisted living facility in Lincoln. Included in the auction were 11 Hudson cars that Jay Henderson had collected over the years. His obsessions with cars – particularly Hudsons – and racing were passed down from his dad, and he passed the interest on to dozens of students in Raymond Central’s industrial tech program. When Henderson was preparing to liquidate his outbuildings of collectibles, about 25 former students showed up to help. “He turned a lot of people around,” said Darrin Pecka, a former student of Henderson’s who remained in contact with his old teacher. “He’s changed everybody’s work ethic. That’s what I think. Why would I be here doing this?”

April

In April, Phil Durst, the new owner of the Shakers property along U.S. Highway 6, told Waverly city officials that he planned to demolish the former gentlemen’s club that had a contentious relationship at best with the city and many residents. The last straw for Durst was a strong line of storms in April that tore off parts of the building’s roof. Durst said he hoped to have the building demolished within a month.

On April 25, a City of Waverly employee found a live grenade while digging in the area of 148th Street and Waverly Road. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner described the grenade as a pineapple-style model used in World War II and the Korean War, which he said hasn’t been manufactured since the 1960s.

Also in April, Waverly eighth-grade saxophonist Sammy Linscott was nominated and selected to perform at Carnegie Hall as part of the prestigious Honors Performance Series, which invites talented musicians from around the world to perform together. Linscott made the trip to New York for the series over five days in June.

May

On May 1, former President Donald Trump held a rally at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood to build support for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster. An estimated 3,000 people attended the event, which was rescheduled from the previous Friday because of inclement weather. Trump came to Herbster’s defense in light of eight sexual misconduct allegations lodged against the Falls City rancher. Other celebrities in the Trump camp made appearances at the rally, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Herbster lost to Jim Pillen the next week in the May primary election.

The Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team qualified for the Class B state soccer tournament on May 7, for the second straight year. They fell to second-rated Norris later that week, ending their season. “This is a very special group of young women,” Head Coach Dave Gosselin said of the team’s outgoing seniors. “They are just great people and great leaders and I know the other girls really looked up to them. I really appreciate everything they did.” The Raymond Central seniors were Sierra Springer, Hannah Kile and Jaci Bryce.

The Waverly Community Band held a tribute concert on May 8, for legendary Waverly musician and teacher Bob Maag, who died in 2021 at the age of 85. Maag taught music for 33 years in Waverly School District 145. “He’s the one that built the Waverly program to the prominence that it is,” said Community Band member Arch Hill.

Eagle voters chose to remain a village rather than reorganize as a city. Vote counts showed 133 votes for and 143 votes against reorganization as a city. Under Nebraska state statute, a village is any municipality with 100 to 800 residents, but communities with more than 800 residents can continue to be recognized as a village if they choose to follow a village’s governing format – with a board of trustees, as opposed to a mayor and city council system.

After performances in late March, the Waverly Theatre Company’s performance of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s “Bright Star” earned the high school thespians awards in May for Outstanding Musical Theater Production and Outstanding Ensemble. Waverly senior Regan Wiseman, who played the lead role of Alice Murphy, received honors for her Outstanding Performance in a Lead Role.

On May 14, the Waverly boys soccer team’s season came to an end in the state tournament’s semifinals, after a 4-0 loss to Omaha Skutt. Before the loss, however, the Vikings took down four-seed Scottsbluff, 5-4, securing Waverly’s first win at the state tournament since 2001.

Led by Waverly junior Grant Schere, the Vikings earned a second-place finish at the Class B State Track and Field Championships in Omaha on May 19. Schere won three gold medals at the meet – in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay with Preston Harms, Caiden Rose and Eddie Johnson.

In a fast-moving pitcher’s duel, the eighth-seeded Waverly baseball team missed out on the school’s first state title in the sport, falling to Elkhorn North 2-0 in the Class B state championship game at Tal Anderson Ballpark in Omaha on May 20. It ended the Vikings’ miracle run that started back in the district final and moved their record to 16-15 to finish the season. “Proud would be a pretty massive understatement,” Waverly Head Coach Luke Tewes said.

On May 24, after a period of stagnation in the Waverly Aquatic Center project, the new pool was released for bids by the Waverly City Council. In the same week, Horizon Bank announced that it would match donations to the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund for the project up to $50,000. “With costs increasing, they’re still needing to get over the finish line,” said Horizon Bank President Greg Dunlap. “So we thought this would be a way to show our support and to also generate some giving from others as well.”

June

Waverly said goodbye to the infamous Shakers Gentlemen’s Club on June 2, when an excavator clawed its way through the building over the course of about an hour that morning. The lot remains vacant today. “We’re happy with what we’re doing,” said property owner Phil Durst. “The pressure’s off. It’s gone now, and we can all look forward.”

On June 5, Waverly Theatre Company actress and recent Waverly High School graduate Regan Wiseman was awarded the prestigious national Jimmy Award nomination over seven other Nebraska finalists. The Jimmy Awards first launched in 2009, inviting one actor and actress from about 40 nationwide theaters to The Juilliard School to be trained by a Broadway actor and vocal coach. She received the award after a week of boot-camp-style rehearsals at the Creighton University campus with the other finalists. She said she had dreamed of receiving the nomination since she was a freshman in high school.

It was announced on June 6 that the District 145 Foundation for Education had launched a fundraising program dubbed “Forward Maroon,” that would help replace scoreboards at Viking Stadium and at Waverly High School’s softball field with LED video scoreboards. Foundation President Sara Martin said the new boards would upgrade aging, bulb-powered scoreboards and would provide educational opportunities for students – in selling advertisements and in producing multimedia content to be displayed at games.

On June 19, five Waverly boys – Dominic Delahoyde, Landon Wyman, Jack Michael and brothers Ben and Zac Hartman – earned the rank of Eagle Scout, denoting 10-plus years of dedication to the life of a scout. An Eagle Scout has five responsibilities, according to former Troop 76 Scoutmaster Jerry Thraen: to pursue and live in honor, loyalty, courage, service and vision. “As a leader, you must now blaze your own trail,” Thraen said at the June 19 Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony. “You must look far into the future. Many people will follow you. Only with vision will you lead them in the right direction.”

On June 30, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners voted to give $250,000 of COVID relief funds to the Waverly Aquatic Center project. “When you look at this design, I’m genuinely excited to have a pool like this inside of Lancaster County,” Commissioner Rick Vest said. “I’m confident it will draw people from all over the county and even beyond the county line, so it’s just a very worthwhile investment from my point of view.” Waverly City Administrator Stephanie Fisher described the donation as “absolutely monumental” in the project’s fundraising scope.

Check back next week for our review of the second half of 2022.