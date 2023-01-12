From grips of defeat Wahoo steals victory

WAHOO – The Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo girls basketball team picked up their biggest win to date, when they knocked off Class B No. 3 Norris on the road 37-36 on Jan. 6.

Trailing for almost the entire game, the Warriors hit a three with under 20 seconds to pull out a thrilling victory. That basket capped off an 11-2 scoring run by Wahoo in the fourth.

“Our girls knew they had to be ready to compete and play defense the entire game and they did a great job with both,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “All six of the girls who played knew what the game plan was and did their best to execute it to the best of the abilities. Then in the fourth quarter knocking down big shot after big shot and believing that we could get the win were huge.”

The Warriors came up with 13 steals, a big factor in the win. They were also able to get three blocks, pull down 13 boards and dished out 13 assists.

Wahoo shot the ball well, making 40% from the field and knocking down 35% of their three point attempts.

According to Forbes, this win shows all the hard work that these girls have put in during practice. They have done everything the coaches have asked of them and it’s showing on the court.

“Getting a win over a team like Norris, shows that all the hard work is worth it,” Forbes said. “This team comes to practice every day and does what the coaches ask of them. Having the success that these girls have earned shows being on a team that works together and gives their best day in and day out with no drama can achieve great things.”

Pacing the Warriors with 12 points was Ava Lausterer and both Sammy Leu and Sidney Smart had 10. Finishing with five points scored was Autumn Iversen.

In a matchup between two squads that only had one loss between them, Wahoo took down Yutan 40-33 on Jan. 31. A strong offensive start in the first half with 25 points propelled the Warriors to the win.

Out of the gate, Wahoo had its best offensive quarter with 15 points. This helped the Warriors build a 15-9 lead on the Chieftains.

Smart started the second by hitting a corner three to give Wahoo a 10-point edge. Another three from Smart put the Warriors up 30-20 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Wahoo edged out Yutan 9-8 on the scoreboard. The script was flipped in the fourth, with the Chieftains putting up eight and the Warriors only scoring six.

Wahoo pulled down 23 rebounds, came up with 12 assists and had nine steals.

Leading the Warriors with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal was Iversen. Also in double figures was Leu with 11 points and five assists. Ending up with nine points was Smart and Sarah Kolterman finished with six.

Next up for Wahoo was a matchup with Lincoln Lutheran on Jan. 3. On Lutheran’s home court, the Warriors earned a 37-25 win.

Trailing 2-0 to start the game, Leu hit a three up top to give Wahoo a one-point edge. She followed that up with a steal and fast break layup that gave the Warriors a 5-2 lead.

Smart closed out the first with a three up top to make it 12-8.

Into the second quarter, the Warriors continued to play lockdown defense and only surrendered four points to Lutheran. After putting up nine points of their own, Wahoo grabbed a 21-12 lead at the half.

Iversen got the Warriors’ offense going in the third with a three in the corner. Four more points were put up by Wahoo the rest of the quarter as they increased their edge out to double digits at 28-18.

A pair of corner three-pointers from Iversen and Ella Lacey helped the Warriors score nine points in the fourth and go up by 12 points in the end.

Leu led the way for Wahoo with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals. Putting up seven points was Iversen, Smart scored six and Lacey ended up with five. Both dropping in two points were Lausterer and Kolterman.

This week the Warriors played at Class B No. 9 Blair on Jan. 10. They then move on to a road matchup with Platteview at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 13 and return home to play Douglas County West at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 14.