Fritsch gets opportunity to compete with the Wahoo Otters

NORTH BEND- When you ask coaches and athletes involved with the Wahoo Otters swim team, there is not one person who would tell you that Cecelia Fritsch is one of the team’s biggest supporters. With four siblings on the team and a mom who helps coach, she is at every practice working right along with the team.

This week in the opening meet of the season for the Otters, Cecelia didn’t just cheer on her siblings and friends but got to compete alongside them in the eight and under kickboard relay and the crescendo relay.

“Cecelia was born with Down syndrome but that doesn’t hold her back,” Wahoo Otters Head Coach Andrea Woita said. “She loves the water and practices with the Otters every day but has never competed in a meet until today. She enjoys cheering for her siblings and all of the Otters but we decided to have her participate in two relays at this particular meet and she did amazing.”

In her first event, she helped the eight and under kickboard, relay get third place with a time of 4:24.22.

In the last event of the day, it was Cecelia and her siblings Veronica, Gabe, Matthias, and Samuel who competed in the crescendo. The event requires one swimmer from each age group, which worked to have each one of the Fritsch kids participate since they are all in different age groups.

They ended up taking fifth place overall by clocking a time of 2:14.34.

“The last event being able to swim with her siblings was one to remember,” Woita said. “I just thought it was super cool to be able to have all five of the Fritsch kids swim in a relay together. Their mom, Sara Fritsch, is also one of our volunteer coaches, so it was a super cool moment for their family to have Cecelia compete with them all. We were all so proud of her.”

On top of Cecelia competing for the first time, the Otters were able to take home nine first place finishes.

One of the first victories of the meet came in the 9-10 100 medley relay. The team of Alijah Hardy, Ella Gregg, Alivia Shada, and Ben Spreeman posted a time of 1:43.

Two first place finishes were awarded to Wahoo in the 200 Medley Relay. Avah Bowers, Zachary Mahrous, Matthias Fritsch, and Lily Woita clocked a 3:09.19 for the 11-12 age group, and Micah Hardy, Zayne Keslar, Gabe Fritsch, and Veronica Fritsch posted a 2:27.09 in the 15-18 age group.

In the 11-12 Back/Breast, Piper Rustemeier, Avah Bowers, Zachary Mahrous, and Teddy Mooberry came in first by getting to the finish line in 1:41.44.

Two out of the three 100 fly teams that the Otters brought to the meet came in first with the other getting second place. Addison Gregg, Rustemeier, Mooberry, and Lily Woita had a time of 1:25.10 in the 11-12 age range and Hardy, Keslar, Natalie Long, and Ashtyn Price posted a 1:06.85 in the 13-14 age group.

Hardy, Zayne Keslar, Gabe Fritsch, and Henry Woita were able to take first place in the 13-14 age range in both the 200 free and 100 kickboard events. Their time in the free was a 2:10.03 and then they clocked a 1:32.44 in the kickboard.

The final first place finish for Wahoo at the meet came in the 15-18 Innertube competition. In this event, all participants had to have one body part in the innertube.

Xander Phillips, Cameron Ostwinkle, Henry Woita, and Veronica Fritsch got to the finish line in a time of 1:40.81.

The Otters next meet is June 28th at 5 p.m. at the Fremont YMCA.

NORTH BEND RELAY INVITE

8U 100 Medley Relay (Izabel Gregg, Macy Woita, Samuel Fritsch, and Will Spreeman), 3rd place, 2:19.75; 13-14 200 Medley Relay (Xander Phillips, Alana Kleffner, Cameron Ostwinkle, and Henry Woita), 2nd place, 3:04.19; 13-14 200 Medley Relay (Natalie Long, Olivia Kane, Ashtyn Price, and Piper Rustemeier), 4th place, 3:36.57; 9-10 100 Fly/Free (Alijah Hardy, Ella Gregg, Alivia Shada, and August Waggoner, 2nd place, 1:48.94; 8U 100 Free (Macy Woita, Samuel Gritsch, Will Spreeman, and henry Waggoner), 3rd place, 2:11.06; 8U 100 Free #2 (Marty Woita, Izabel Gregg, Emma Spreeman, and Benny Mooberry), 4th place, 2:34; 9-10 100 Free (Thomas Kane, Ella Gregg, Alivia Shada, August Waggoner), 3rd place, 1:44.37; 11-12 200 Free (Avah Bowers, Zachary Mahrous, Teddy Mooberry, and Lily Woita), 2nd place, 3:07.56; 11-12 200 Free #2 (Addison Gregg, Lydia Vech, Virginia Kane, and Matthias Fritsch), 3rd place, 3:20.25; 13-14 200 Free #2 (Xander Phillips, Ashtyn Price, Cameron Ostwinkle, and Virginia Kane), 2nd place, 2:38.15; 15-18 200 Free (Veronica Fritsch, Alana Kleffner, Olivia Klane, and Natalie Long), 2nd place, 3:00.37; 8U-100 Kickboard (Marty Woita, Emma Spreeman, Benny Mooberry, and Cecelia Fritsch), 3rd place, 4:24.22; 8U-100 Kickboard #2 (Izabel Gregg, Samuel Fritsch, Will Spreeman, and Henry Waggoner), 2nd place, 3:23.88; 9-10 100 Kickboard (Alijah Hardy, Thomas Kane, Ben Spreeman, and August Waggoner), 4th place, 2:51; 11-12 100 Kickboard (Addison Gregg, Lydia Vech, Avah Bowers, Zachary Mahrous), 3rd place, 2:09.96; 13-14 100 Kickboard (Natalie Long, Olivia Kane, Alana Kleffner, and Ashtyn Price), 3rd place, 1:55.60; 8U-100 Innertube (Marty Woita, Macy Woita, Emma Spreeman, and Benny Mooberry), 4th place, 3:30.62; 9-10-100 Innertube; 9-10-100 Innertube (Alijah Hardy, Thomas Kane, Ella Gregg, and Alivia Shada), 3rd place, 2:42.19; 9-10-100 Innertube #2 (Ben Spreeman, August Waggoner, Will Spreeman, and Henry Waggoner), 4th place, 2:52.25; 11-12-100 Innertube (Zachary Mahrous, Teddy Mooberry, Matthias Fritsch, and Lily Woita), 5th place, 2:19.50; 11-12-100 Innertube #2 (Virginia Kane, Avah Bowers, Piper Rustemeier, and Addison Gregg), 3rd place, 2:10.71.