Friends, family help with Ostransky harvest

From then on it was Jerry and Jeremy working side by side. Jeremy took care of planting, spraying and fertilizing. Jerry was in charge of harvest.

“It was usually just him and I,” Jeremy said. “We just made stuff work.”

Jerry farmed with his father, Frank, until a heart attack took him at a young age. Jerry was just 38 when he was left to farm on his own. Jeremy was just three years older than his dad when he experienced the same loss.

In fact, Jeremy was actually thinking about a future without his father a few months before his untimely death. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck earlier this year, he begged his dad to take the virus seriously, asking him what would he do if his father died. Jerry said, “You’ll figure it out.”

The chat would have been forgotten in other circumstances. However, when Jerry died just a few months later in a tractor accident while mowing the ditches at their Yutan ground, it came flooding back.

“That conversation would have never meant anything if Jerry were still here,” said Tricia.

Instead, it was almost God’s way for the family to prepare for life without Jerry, Tricia said.

Now, as the Ostransky family moves forward, Jerry’s absence is still felt. But the holes were filled little by little by the kind gestures of family and friends as they reminisced about the man with the huge heart while finishing up with this season’s harvest.