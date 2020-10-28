Friends, family help with Ostransky harvest

YUTAN – When Wahoo farmer Jerry Ostransky passed away last July, his family felt the enormous loss of a father, grandfather, husband, business partner and friend.
But when harvest started this fall, Ostransky’s absence was even more evident.
Ostransky loved driving the combine through the corn and soybean fields, pushing the limits on how long he could go before dumping the grain into a waiting wagon, letting it start piling up on the top of the combine.
“He had more corn on the cab than anyone I know,” said his son, Jeremy, as he drove a combine through a field west of Yutan last week.
Jeremy was a partner in his father’s farming operation. The pair farmed family ground near Wahoo, as well as land near Yutan and more ground in Douglas, Sarpy, Otoe and Lancaster counties.
Without his father helping with harvest, Jeremy wasn’t sure how he’d get the corn and beans out the field this year. But he didn’t need to worry, because friends and family were there to help.
Jeremy’s brother, Jerod, and his cousin, Randy Stonys, showed up along with family friends Tim and Wayne Dreesen and John, Tom and Scott Thommsen. Jeremy said Tim Dreesen spearheaded the effort.
“You never really expect it,” said Jeremy of the volunteer effort. “When they finish up with their harvest, that’s just what farmers do.”
The volunteers brought combines, auger wagons, trucks and whatever other equipment they needed to help their friend get the last corn out of the fields last week.
Janelle Ellis, Jerry’s daughter, estimated there were at least a dozen people there helping as she stood looking out on the field just off of Highway 92 near Yutan.
“I think it’s amazing,” she said. “We’re very grateful for the tight-knit group of farmers that are longtime friends of our family.”
Tricia Ostransky, Jeremy’s wife, said she watched trucks and equipment pull in driven by people she didn’t even know.
“The farming community is like no other,” she said.
Helping out another farmer in need is something Jerry Ostransky did when he was alive.
“My dad would’ve done the same thing, and he did when I was a kid,” said Jeremy.
Jerry’s sense of selflessness, gratitude and generosity were passed on to Jeremy as he was growing up.
“The biggest thing was he was very generous,” Jeremy said of his father. “He was always putting others first. He was not a selfish person at all.”
Janelle said even though farming was his passion, her father never missed a parent-teacher conference, sporting event, birthday or any other happening in his children’s lives.
“Farming and family were his top two things, and friends,” she said.
Tricia called her father-in-law “bigger than life.”
“If you knew him, you loved him,” she said.
Jerry’s lessons in life are now being passed down to his grandchildren. Jeremy and Tricia have two sons, six-year-old Bryce and Drew, 9, while Jerod and his wife Marcia have son Noah, 6, and little Sofia, who turned two on the day they were watching the harvest finish up.
“I’m teaching them to treat everyone the way you’d want to be treated,” Jeremy said. “That’s kind of a good motto to live by.”
The grandchildren spent a lot of time with “Papa” on his farm near Wahoo. Jeremy said his sons went to the shop building on the farm nearly every day, to play and do a little work. And when Noah visited, he loved to ride on the tractor and the Gator with “Papa,” Marcia said.
“We call it a field trip when we come to the farm,” she added.
Jeremy is hoping one he can farm with at least one of his sons one day, like he did with his dad. In 2011, Jerry called his son and basically said he couldn’t do it all himself. Then he asked Jeremy if he would like to start farming together.
“I said, ‘Well, yeah,’” Jeremy recalled.
From then on it was Jerry and Jeremy working side by side. Jeremy took care of planting, spraying and fertilizing. Jerry was in charge of harvest.
“It was usually just him and I,” Jeremy said. “We just made stuff work.”
Jerry farmed with his father, Frank, until a heart attack took him at a young age. Jerry was just 38 when he was left to farm on his own. Jeremy was just three years older than his dad when he experienced the same loss.
In fact, Jeremy was actually thinking about a future without his father a few months before his untimely death. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck earlier this year, he begged his dad to take the virus seriously, asking him what would he do if his father died. Jerry said, “You’ll figure it out.”
The chat would have been forgotten in other circumstances. However, when Jerry died just a few months later in a tractor accident while mowing the ditches at their Yutan ground, it came flooding back.
“That conversation would have never meant anything if Jerry were still here,” said Tricia.
Instead, it was almost God’s way for the family to prepare for life without Jerry, Tricia said.
Now, as the Ostransky family moves forward, Jerry’s absence is still felt. But the holes were filled little by little by the kind gestures of family and friends as they reminisced about the man with the huge heart while finishing up with this season’s harvest.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!