Freshmen take home silver from State Tournament

ELKHORN- The Waverly Bethany Vision Clinic capped off its 2022 campaign by coming in second at the Class B Reserve State Tournament at Jerry Frerichs Field in Elkhorn on July 27. After starting the tournament off undefeated Waverly lost to Elkhorn South twice 11-8 and 15-7 in the final series.

In the first game of the title series, the Storm was able to score four runs in the seventh, as they pulled out a three run victory over the Vikings.

Waverly got on the board first in the game with a two run homer from Owen Gassburner to center in the bottom of the first. In the second inning with the score tied at 2-2, Tyler Wells singled to left driving in Logan Chloupek.

It remained the same heading to third, where Jace Kroger singled with one out to center to give the Vikings a baserunner. He ended up getting driven in with a single to second from Drew Koch to put Waverly in front 4-2.

South erased the deficit in the fourth with a three run inning that gave them a one run advantage.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Vikings tied the game with a single from Connor Grunderson that scored Chloupek. They went up 6-5 with a sac fly from Glassburner to center knocking in Trev Greve.

After being held scoreless in the fifth, Waverly drove in their final two runs in the sixth and the seventh. They came in on a sac fly from Glassburner to center bringing Wells to the plate in the sixth and Wells singling to right field in the seventh scoring Kment.

Coming up with one hit and four RBIs was Galassburner, while Wells went two for two at the plate and had two runs driven in. Both Koch and Gunderson had one RBI and at least one hit.

Going 3.2 innings as the starting pitcher for the Vikings was Krumland who gave up four earned runs and had one strikeout. In relief, Chloupek pitched 2.1 innings, gave up four earned runs, and had one strikeout, Thoms went 0.2 innings, gave up two earned runs, and had two strikeouts, and Harro pitched 0.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

After winning game one, the offensive surge for Elkhorn South continued into a winner take all game two. They picked up 11 hits and 15 runs in five innings as they eight run ruled Waverly.

The Vikings started off strong with two runs in the first, second, and third.

With two outs in the first, Kroger drove in Gunderson and Glassburner.

Trailing 3-2 in the third, Wells singled to left knocking in Chloupek. Later in the inning, Wells used his wheels to get home from third on a wild pitch and gave the Vikings a 4-3 edge.

Despite the Storm answering back with four in top of the third to go up 7-4, Waverly answered back with another two to make their deficit one. Driving in the first run of the inning with a groundout to second was Kment and Koch stole home on a passed ball with two outs.

With a big deficit in front of them heading to the bottom of the fifth, the Vikings got one run back with a single from Greve to right field scoring Jonah Muench.

Leading the team with two hits and one RBI in the loss was Kroger. Wells, Kment, and Greve all finished with one run batted in and at least one hit.

Going three innings as the starter with eight earned runs surrendered was Kroger. Sam Bogle pitched one inning in relief, gave up two earned runs, and had one strikeout, Harro went 0.1 innings and gave up one earned run, and Wells pitched 0.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

Waverly finishes the 2022 season with a 21-8 record overall.