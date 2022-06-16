Freshmen claim victory in blowout fashion

WAVERLY– Despite falling behind early, the Waverly Bethany Vision Clinic Freshmen were able to rally and knock off the ETC Knights 12-4 in five innings.

Waverly was held scoreless in the contest up to the second inning when they busted through to score three runs. The Freshmen started the inning with three straight singles from Chase Dittenber, Quinn Kment and Leo Harro to load the bases.

A walk drove in Waverly’s first run of the game followed by Tyler Wells hitting into a fielder’s choice to score Kment. Later on, Trev Greve singled driving in Harro and putting the Freshmen up 3-2.

After scoring three runs in the second, Waverly answered back with two runs in the third. Dittenber came home on a passed ball and Kment was driven in by an error at third making it a 5-4 lead for the Freshmen.

In the bottom of the fourth, Greve singled to right field to start the inning. Greve used his speed to swipe second and third and then came home on a passed ball.

A double by Owen Glassburner and then a single by Drew Koch to right field drove in three runs and made it a 9-4 contest.

The Freshmen reached the eight-run rule in the bottom of the fifth by plating three runs. Kody Krumland, who singled to start the inning, scored on a passed ball and then Dittenber hit a two-run single to center.

Koch came up with two hits and three RBI in the win against ETC. Driving in two runs with two hits was Dittenber while Wells, Glassburner and Greve all had at least one hit and one RBI.

Logan Chloupek started on the mound and went 0.1 innings and gave up two earned runs. In relief, Jace Kroger pitched 4.2 innings with no runs given up and one strikeout.

In the Omaha Westside Tournament later in the week, Waverly finished with a 3-1 record. They lost their opening game to Omaha Westside 5-4 on June 9 but rebounded to beat Bellevue West 6-5 on June 10 and Triage Cobs and Millard Sox 10-1 and 6-5 on June 11.

Against Bellevue West, the Freshmen trailed 4-2 up to the bottom of the seventh. At that time, Waverly tied the game up with Glassburner and Krumland scoring on passed balls.

The Thunderbirds answered back with a run in the top of the eighth on an error made by Waverly’s catcher to go up 5-4.

After a strikeout started the Freshmen turn at-bat, Kroger singled to center and then a walk and a hit-by-pitch were issued to load the bases. A fielder’s choice on a hit from Connor Gunderson allowed Kroger to score and Jonah Muench helped Waverly walk it off by stealing home on a passed ball.

Kroger had three hits and one RBI in the win and Muench and Gunderson both drove in one run apiece.

Pitching one inning and giving up two earned runs was Leo Harro. Chloupek pitched seven innings and came up with three strikeouts.

The Freshmen were able to win another 6-5 game when they took on Millard Sox on Saturday. It was a 4-2 contest until Waverly struck for four runs in the top of the seventh.

With two on and one out, Harro hit a grounder that the Sox’s pitcher couldn’t handle, allowing Kroger to score. Greve tied the game up at four with a single to left which scored Tyler Wells.

Another single, this time by Glassburner, plated Harro and Greve and made it a 6-4 Waverly lead for the first time in the contest.

Driving in two runs on one hit was Glassburner and Greve; Dittenber, and Wells all finished with one RBI. Pitching seven innings with one earned run given up and eight strikeouts was Kment.

A strong first inning where Waverly scored nine runs helped them beat Triage Cobs to start the day off on Saturday.

The first two runners of the contest were walked for the Freshmen and then Dittenber doubled to left field scoring Gunderson and Glassburner. Coming up with a single on the heels of the double was Kment making it 3-0.

Chloupek helped push Waverly’s lead out to five with a liner to the left that scored two. After that, two runs were walked in, a hit–by-pitch drove in another and a Kment groundout scored Gunderson and made it 9-0.

The Freshmen scored one more run in the third inning as they went on to run-rule Triage Cobs in five innings.

Coming up with one hit and three RBI were Dittenber while Kment and Chloupek each had one hit and two runs batted in. Earning one RBI apiece were Gunderson and Glassburner.

Pitching five innings, giving up one hit and recording one strikeout was Glassburner.

Waverly’s only loss came in their opening contest against Westside on June 9. They ended up outhitting the Warriors eight to four, but still lost by one run.

Dittenber led the team with two hits and two RBI and Kment and Glassburner both had one run batted in. Pitching 4.1 innings with four earned runs given up was Kody Krumland and Sam Bogle pitched 1.2 and gave up no runs.

This week Waverly had a home game against Elkhorn South on June 16.