Freshmen are one victory away from title game

ELKHORN- The second seeded Waverly Bethany Vision Clinic Freshman are one win away from making the championship game at the Class B Reserve State Tournament at Jerry Frerichs Field in Elkhorn. They were able to knock off Omaha Central 10-2 on July 23 and then defeated Elkhorn 7-4 on July 24.

Against Omaha Central, the Vikings were able to start the game off hot with three runs in the bottom of the first.

Coming up with the first hit was Trev Greve to center followed by Connor Gunderson singling to left field driving him in. A double from Owen Glassburner to left field and then a single from Chase Dittenber to left pushed Waverly’s lead out to 3-0.

In the bottom of the third, the Viking’s offense was clicking on all cylinders with their biggest inning with five runs.

With no outs, Gunderson started the inning with a double to left field and then ended up scoring on a passed ball. Another wild pitch that got by the Eagles catcher drove in Dittenber and put Waverly up 5-1.

An error on a hit from Quinn Kment to third base brought in Jace Kroger and Drew Koch. Tyler Wells doubled to center driving in Kment and pushed the Viking’s advantage out to 8-1.

The final two runs of the game for Waverly were knocked in during the bottom of the fourth. Gunderson was able to tag up and score on a double to center by Koch and Kment singled to right field driving in Dittenber.

Leading the Vikings with one hit and three RBIs was Kment and Dittenber had two hits and two runs batted in. Finishing with one RBI apiece were Wells, Koch, and Gunderson.

Pitching five innings, giving up two earned runs, and striking out two batters was Kroger.

That victory moved Waverly on to a matchup with the third seed Elkhorn on Sunday afternoon. A four run fourth inning was the key for the Vikings in a three run win.

In the first inning, the Vikings started the game off with one run. With two runners on and one out, Dittenber grounded out to second scoring Gunderson from third base.

Waverly added to their lead with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Ditternber singled to second and then Kroger reached base on a bunt to give the Vikings two baserunners. A single on a hard groundball to the shortstop by Drew Koch knocked them both in.

Logan Chloupek drove in two more runs on a single to right field and Gunderson singled to left field bringing in Kment and pushing Waverly’s lead out to 5-0.

In both the fifth and the sixth innings, the Vikings put up one run apiece. The run in the fifth came across on a hit into a double play by Kment and Leo Harro stole home in the sixth.

Picking up one hit and driving in two runs was Chloupek and Koch, Dittenber, and Gunderson all had one run batted in.

Going 6.2 innings as the starting pitcher was Glassburner who gave up two earned runs and had seven strikeouts. Pitching 0.1 innings with no runs given up was Krumland.

Waverly took on Lincoln East at 5:30 p.m. on July 25 for an opportunity to move to the title game of the Class B Reserve State Tournament on July 27.