Freshman leads Tigers at state meet

OMAHA – It was a memorable first state track meet for East Butler freshman Camryn Kocian.

The Tiger sprinter left the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships with three medals after finishing runner-up in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash.

Kocian crossed the finish line in second-place in the 100-meter dash with a career-best time of 12.73.

She added four points in the 200-meter dash a few hours later on Thursday when she finished fifth in the event with a time of 26.68. She ran a career-best time of 26.41 in Wednesday’s prelims. She has the top area time in both events.

She also ran the anchor leg on the Tigers sprint relay team. Kocian teamed with Haley Klement, Allie Rigatuso and Meagan Janak to finished eighth in the event on Thursday after combining to finish with a time of 52.45.

Rigatuso also qualified in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdle events.

She finished with times of 17.28 and 50.98 in the prelims and failed to qualify for the finals in either event.

Tiger freshman Reese Kozisek qualified for the state meet in the two-mile and ended up in 21st place with a time of 13:52.