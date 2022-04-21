Freshman lead Wildcats at Wolverine Invite

LYONS- Powered by a group of underclassmen, the Cedar Bluffs girls track team was able to take sixth place out of 11 teams with 47 points at the Wolverine Invite hosted by Brancoft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast on April 12. The Wildcat boys came in tenth place out of 12 teams by scoring 16.6666 points.

Leading the Wildcats with a third place finish in the high jump were freshmen Addison Newill and Allison Bartholomaus who cleared 4-02. Due to misses at prior heights, Allison Reade who also got over 4-02 missed out on making it a six way tie for third and got eighth.

In the 800 meter dash, Monica Johnson was also able to finish in the bronze position. She ran a time of 2:47.39.

The freshman showed out for Cedar Bluffs with top finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Macey Buubert got fourth place in a time of 13.81 in the 100 meter dash and Addy Sweeney also came in fourth by running a 29.08 in the 200.

In both hurdle races, the Wildcats were able to capture some medals. Getting fourth in the 100 meter hurdles was Sweeney by clocking a 17.74 and Elly Campbell came in sixth in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 56.53 and seventh in the 100 meter hurdles by breaking the tape in 18.69.

For the third time on the day, Sweeney captured a medal, this time in a field event. She got fifth place in the long jump with a mark of 15-01.

After finding success in both the sprints and middle distance events, Cedar Bluffs was able to get a medal in a distance event from Ali Bartholomaus in the 1,600 meter run, when she ran a 6:42.02 to get sixth place.

Both the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays placed for the Wildcats at the Wolverine Invite. Coming in sixth place was the 4x100 meter team of Campbell, Hannah Cozad, Johnson, and Bubbert who ran a 58.09, while Hannah Cozad, Newill, Bartholomaus, and Johnson clocked a 5:39.08 to get eighth place.

Scoring the most points for the Cedar Bluffs boys was Layne Willis who placed in two individual events on the track. He got fifth in the 200 meter dash in a time of 24.58 and took seventh in the 110 meter hurdles by running an 18.33.

In both the 400 and 800 meter events, the Wildcats had three medalists. Samuel Blanck took sixth place by clocking a 58.08 in the 400 meter dash, Lorenzo Pietrangelo got seventh and ran a 58.61 in the 400, and Nash Honeywell took eighth place by coming through the finish in 2:29.71 in the 800 meter run.

Isaac Baumert, Blanck, and Willis all took eighth place in the high jump competition by clearing 5-02. Because of this three way tie, they were all awarded 0.3 points.

The only relay for Cedar Bluffs was the 4x800. Maren, Nash Honeywell, Jeremy Honeywell, and Graham Huffman got fifth place and ran a 10:27.96.

Next week the Wildcats will be at the Wisner-Pilger Invite on April 19. The rest of the results from the Wolverine Invite can be found below.

Wolverine Track Invite

Boys 100 meter dash- 10. Layne Willis 12.26, 16. Samuel Blanck 12.42, 19. Morgen Marten 12.61; Girls 100 meter dash- 23. Summer Sukstrof 15.59; Boys 200 meter dash- 13. Lorenzo Pietrangelo 25.30, 16. Samuel Blanck 25.79; Girls 200 meter dash- 10. Macey Bubbert 30.01; Boys 400 meter dash- 12. Morgen Marten 1:01.52; Girls 400 meter dash- 10. Hannah Cozad 1:13.32, 13. Addison Newill 1:15.91; Boys 1,600 meter run- 11. Jeremy Honeywell 5:43.23, 13. Graham Huffman 5:53.26; Girls 1,600 meter run- 18. Sarah Marten 9:01.95; Boys 3,200 meter run- 9. Jeremy Honeywell 12:27.66, 11. Graham Huffman 12:52.27; Girls 100 meter hurdles- 15. Grace Cozad 21.65; Boys 300 meter hurdles- 13. Tyler Marten 1:04.94, Girls 300 meter hurdles- 18. Grace Cozad 1:07.47; Boys long jump- 11. Morgen Marten 18-01.75, 15. Zephan Kluthe 16-10.50; Girls long jump- 17. Hannah Cozad 13-03.50, 25. Summer Sukstrof 10-02.75; Boys triple jump- 12. Addy Sweeney 29-07.50, 14. Macey Bubbert 27-10; Boys shot put- 11. Zephan Kluthe 35-06; Girls shot put- 29. Skyli Sweeny 19-09; Girls discus- 25. Skyli Sweeny 57-05.