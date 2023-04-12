WAVERLY-The Wahoo Boys and Girls Track Teams set numerous personal records at a very tough Waverly Invite on April 6. In the team standings, the boys were able to get sixth with 60 points and the girls earned 15th place with three points scored.

“I thought both our boys and girls competed well on Thursday,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “It was a very difficult track meet with some of the best teams in Class B present. I believe there were 14 meet records set on the day so the competition level was extremely high. As a boys and girls team, we had 25 Personal Records or season best efforts including a meet record in the 300 Hurdles by Zach Fox. All in all, it was a great day for the track team and we look forward to competing next week at the Wahoo Invite.”

Leading the Warriors with a meet record time in the 300 Meter High Hurdles was Zach Fox. He blew the competition field away by clocking a 40.27.

Fox added to his medal count in the 100 meter hurdles, where he came in second behind Jacob Horner of Elkhorn North in a time of 15.18.

Taking the only other gold on the day for Wahoo was Benji Nelson in the triple jump by going 43-10.25. Finishing in fourth place in the event was Noah Bordovsky with a mark of 40-08.

Earning second place in the 800 meter run was Kyle Babst. He improved his time by four seconds down to 2:01.14.

A big source of points for the Warrior boys at Waverly came in their relays where they medaled in all three.

The highest relay finish for Wahoo came in the 4x800 where they took third place behind Waverly and Hastings. Garrett Grandgenett, Caden Smart, Calvin Babst and Kyle Babst clocked an 8:30.08.

Ending up in fourth place was the 4x100 team of Zach Fox, Grandgenett, Smart and Sam Edmonds. They crossed the line in a time of 3:31.79.

In the 4x100 meter relay, the Warriors battled to a seventh place finish. Peyton Hurt, Avery Wieting, Kip Brigham and Sam Edmonds posted a 45.28.

Both medaling in the throwing events were Jake Scanlon and Dominek Rohleder. In the discus event, Scanlon took fifth place with a mark of 140-07 and Rohleder earned an eighth place finish in the shot put where he threw a 46-09.

The final points for the Wahoo boys in the 400 meter dash was Grandgenett. He finished in eighth place in a time of 53.04.

Scoring the only points for the Warrior girls was McKenna Smith in the 800 meter run. She ended up getting sixth place overall by clocking a 2:30.67.

Earning an 11th place finish in the girls pole vault by clearing 8-06 was Megan Robinson. Back in 16th place was Grace Darling with a vault of 8-00.

In the 1,600 meter run, Erin Golladay broke the six minute barrier for the first time on the year with a time of 5:57.45.

Wahoo is hosting their home invite this week at 2:00 p.m. on April 14.

The rest of the results from the Waverly Invite can be found below.

Waverly Invitational

Girls 100 M Dash- 34. Lillie Harris, 13.98

Boys 100 M Dash- 14. Sam Edmonds, 11.63; 18. Peyton Hurt, 11.72; 32. Kip Brigham, 12.21

Girls 200 M Dash- 26. Lillie Harris, 28.63

Boys 200 M Dash- 13. Peyton Hurt, 23.57; 24. Avery Wieting, 24.33; 25. Brandon Greenfield, 24.63

Boys 400 M Dash- 26. Brandon Greenfield, 56.72; 36. Barrett Lavaley, 58.90

Boys 1,600 M Run- 17. Logan Kleffner, 4:58.58;29. Calvin Babst, 5:18.49

Boys 110 M Hurdles- 19. Barrett Lavaley, 18.92

Girls 4x100 M Relay- 12. Wahoo (Lillie Harris, Megan Robinson, Grace Darling and Sarah Kolterman), 56.09

Girls 4x400 M Relay- 10. Wahoo (McKenna Smith, Lillie Harris, Sarah Kolterman and Erin Golladay), 4:33.08

Girls High Jump- 12. McKenna Smith, 4-08; 16. Sarah Kolterman, 4-08

Boys Pole Vault- 12. Caden Smart, 11-00

Boys Long Jump- 13. Sam Edmonds, 19-07.75; 25. Kip Brigham, 28-03.25

Girls Discus- 21. Ava Lausterer, 85-07

Boys Discus- 10. Dominek Rohleder, 128-09; 15.Eli Shada, 126-04

Girls Shot Put- 14. Ava Lausterer, 32-11.75

Boys Shot Put- 10. Eli Shada, 45-06.25