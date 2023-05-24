OMAHA – For the second straight year, Zach Fox of Wahoo walked away from the Class B State Track and Field Championships with three medals. His performance on May 17 and 18 at Omaha Burke along with the rest of the team helped the Warriors tie for 17th place with Pierce with 16 points.

“As a team, we finished where we thought we might,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “We had hoped we would score a little better in several events, but it was a very difficult state track meet this year with some outstanding performances. All in all, I was pleased with how our athletes competed and we finished the season strong with our best efforts.”

On Wednesday, Zach Fox opened things up by placing third in the prelims of the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 14.99. The senior followed that up by taking fifth in the prelims of the 300 meter hurdles after clocking a 38.94.

The next day, Zach Fox grabbed a pair of fifth place finishes in the hurdle races. He ran a 14.56 in the 110 hurdles and then posted a 38.92 in the 300 hurdles.

In comments after the race, Zach Fox stated he was happy that he was able to achieve medals in both hurdle races for the second straight season.

“It was a great accomplishment,” Zach Fox said. “I didn’t place as high as I wanted to, but I still got a pair of medals to take home. It has been a great experience.”

Also pulling out a medal on the track in an individual event was Kyle Babst. The junior ran a blistering 1:58.14 to get seventh place overall out of 24 competitors in the 800 meter run.

In the discus, Jake Scanlon picked up his second straight medal in the discus with a toss of 150-04 which earned him sixth place. He just missed out on medaling in the shot put by getting ninth place with a throw of 51-05.25.

Dominek Rohleder also competed in both the shot put and the discus. The senior got 13th place in the discus with a heave of 136-06 and 16th place with a throw of 48-02 in the shot put.

In the boys triple jump on Wednesday, Noah Bordavsky and Benji Nelson both competed. Taking 10th place was Bordovsky with a jump of 41-11.25 and Nelson came in 11th place with a mark of 41-08.75.

Sam Edmonds ran in both the 100 and 200 meter prelims. He got 12th place in the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.28 and then clocked a 22.88 to earn a 16th place finish in the 200.

In the high jump, Garrett Grandgenett took 14th place after clearing 5-10. Nolan Studley of Hastings won the event with a leap of 6-06.

The first event on the track for the Warriors was the 4x800 meter relay. The team of Grandgenett, Caden Smart, Calvin Babst and Kyle Babst finished three spots out of the medals in 11th place with a time of 8:20.

To close out the two-day meet, Wahoo picked up another medal in the 4x400. Zach Fox, Grandgenett, Edmonds and Kyle Babst posted a 3:25.19 to get sixth place.

It was a great way for seniors Zach Fox and Grandgenett to cap off their careers.

“Being able to run our fastest time and break the school record again was special for our seniors and was a great way to cap their track careers,” Chad Fox said. “Very appreciative of their efforts throughout their careers here at Wahoo and extremely proud of how they finished.”

Winning Class B for the first time in the team standings was Waverly with 75 points scored. Blair was back in second place with 47 points.