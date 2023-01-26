Fourth quarter surge propels Wahoo over Waverly

WAHOO – In epic come-from-behind fashion, the Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball team pulled off a 47-37 victory against Class B No. 5 Waverly at home on Jan. 20. The Warriors, who trailed by 14 points to start the fourth quarter, used a 27-0 scoring run to get the win.

“We were not a very good basketball team for three quarters,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “We were not getting much ball movement, we were not taking good shots and we were turning it over. But, that is the crazy thing about basketball. Momentum is such a big thing. We kept telling the kids, we just needed a couple of good things to happen in a row and we would be fine. Once we got it going, it became contagious and everyone started making plays for us. It was a great fourth quarter and one heck of a comeback.”

With 7:30 left in the game, the Vikings jumped out to their biggest lead at 36-20.

The next time down the court, Garrett Grandgenett hit a three to pull Wahoo back within 13 points. That was followed up by an Owen Hancock put back bucket and an Anthony Simon jumper cutting the Warrior deficit to single digits at 36-27.

Two free throws from Kamron Kasischke and a Marcus Glock layup off a steal turned what was a 17-point game into a five-point contest in less than two minutes.

Wahoo’s pressure continued to cause fits for Waverly. Both Hancock and Kasischke would make easy layups off a pair of steals that trimmed the Vikings’ lead down to one.

Hancock gave the Warriors their first lead since the first quarter at 37-36 with another rebound and put back.

Wahoo didn’t stop there and finished on a 10-1 scoring run. Four of those points were rim rattling dunks by Anthony Simon and Hancock.

Prior to the offensive outburst in the fourth, the Warriors were kept in check offensively in the first three quarters.

After jumping out to a 6-3 lead, Waverly fought back to take an 11-10 lead at the end of the first. The Vikings would extend their edge to 23-14 at the half and 34-20 after three quarters.

For the game, Wahoo forced 19 turnovers, 10 of which came in the final frame. Waverly also cooled off from behind the arc making 1-8 threes in the second half after making 7-13 in the first.

Hancock paced the Warriors with 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Adding 10 points was Glock, Grandgenett scored eight and Trey Simon, Anthony Simon and Kasischke finished with six.

To start the week off, Wahoo played at Ralston on Jan. 17. The Warriors did a masterful job of exposing the Rams’ defense in a 93-55 victory.

“We took care of the ball well and shot it well tonight,” Scheef said. “The defense wasn’t as good as it needs to be, but overall, it was a good night.”

This was the highest scoring game for Wahoo to date. They shot 58% from the field, 44% from three-point range and 86% at the free throw line.

On the glass, the Warriors outrebounded Ralston 30 to 24 and had 16 steals. There were also able to block six shots and registered 29 assists.

The most impressive stat of the night for the Warriors was the 22 turnovers they created against Ralston. On the other side, they only committed nine of their own.

Glock led Wahoo with 28 points on 11-13 shooting from the field, along with six boards. Ending up with 21 points, three blocks and four assists was Benji Nelson. Also in doubles figures with 11 points was Hancock, Jaiden Powers had nine points, Kasischke scored eight points and had five assists and Dylan Simons finished with five points.

This week the Warriors are taking part in the Trailblazer Conference Boys Basketball Tournament where they are the top seed. Wahoo plays the winner of Malcolm and Plattsmouth at home at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26.