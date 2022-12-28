Fourth quarter rally pushes Wildcats over Longhorns

CEDAR BLUFFS – For the second game in a row, the Cedar Bluffs boys basketball team found the win column when they took on Dorchester at home on Dec. 20. Thanks to a 12-1 scoring run by the Wildcats in the fourth quarter, they pulled out a 28-26 victory.

“What an incredible win this was for our kids,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Jeremy Larsen said. “We didn't play very well in the third quarter, but I was really proud of their response in the fourth. To hold them to one point in the final period says a lot about the effort our guys gave on the defensive end of the floor. When shots weren't falling, we knew we had to rely on our defense. We had quite a few guys step up and make some big time plays down the stretch.”

Early on, it was the Longhorns who jumped out to a 9-7 lead. They tacked on another eight points compared to six for the Wildcats in the second.

Heading into halftime, Cedar Bluffs was trailing by four at 17-13.

The game looked to be slipping away from the Wildcats in the third when they were outscored 8-3. With one quarter left to play, Cedar Bluffs was down 25-16.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats finally got some shots to fall and got within four points. A three from Layne Willis up top pulled Cedar Bluffs within one at 26-25.

With less than 10 seconds to go in the game and the score tied at 26, Mason Christensen put up a three that was off the mark. Dalton Strenger corralled a rebound under the hoop and made a shot as time expired to win the game.

“I thought Gus (Jacoby) played really well inside, helping limit their big guy (Vyhnalek) to just six points,” Larsen said. “Trayven (Kluthe) and Layne (Willis) executed the defensive game plan on (Dorchester’s) Drake really well, limiting him to just seven points. I am just so proud of our guys for battling all night and finding a way to win at the end.”

In the game, Cedar Bluffs pulled down 32 rebounds, stole seven balls and had four assists. The Wildcats shot 21% from the field and 60% at the free throw line.

Willis led Cedar Bluffs with eight points in the game and Christensen had seven. Gus Jacoby dropped in six points, Reese Hunt had three and Strenger and Trayven Kluthe both had two.

This week the Wildcats took part in the East Butler Holiday Tournament. They play Friend in the first round at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 29.