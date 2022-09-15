Fourth quarter dooms Wildcats in loss to Hornets

CEDAR BLUFFS- In their first home game of the year, the Cedar Bluffs football team fell to Giltner by a final of 40-14 on Sept. 9. The score throughout the game was much closer than the final suggested, with the Hornets busting loose for 26 points in the final frame.

"I'm proud of how we came out focused and playing hard right away,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Tom Brinkman said. “We knew we would have to match Giltner's physicality and we did that. Unfortunately, we didn't play four full quarters and weren't able to pull it out in the end, and that's on us as coaches to prepare the kids for that."

To start the game out, it was the Wildcats who got on the board first with a 14 yard touchdown run up the middle from Micheal Gerber with 3:03 left in the first quarter. On the two point try, Gerber ran outside and got in making it an 8-0 lead for Cedar Bluffs.

On the next drive, Giltner would drive the ball inside the Wildcats ten yard line. They would end up fumbling the ball and Trayven Kluthe recovered it keeping Cedar Bluffs up by eight moving to the second quarter.

Late in the first half, the Hornets wouldn’t be kept quiet much longer with two touchdown drives. The first score came on a 15 yard pass with 4:14 in the second and the second was on a two yard run with eight seconds left in the half.

Going into halftime, it was Giltner who had the slight edge at 14-8.

The next touchdown in the game didn’t come until the fourth quarter. It came on a 14 yard run which gave the Hornets a two possession lead at 22-8.

That score allowed the game to spiral out of control, with Giltner putting up three more touchdowns increasing their advantage out to 32 points.

Despite the deficit, the Wildcats continued to fight until the final whistle. On the last play of the game, Gerber ran in from one yard out for his second rushing score to cut Cedar Bluffs deficit down to 26 points.

Throwing for 29 yards and then rushing for another 84 yards and two touchdowns was Gerber. Picking up 34 yards on the ground was Brock Schwarz and Kluthe had two catches for 29 yards.

On defense, Schwarz was everywhere with 20 combined tackles. Finishing with 11 tackles was Morgen Marten, Jaren Boschult had nine, Gerber and Kluthe came up with eight, Camden Patyk picked up four, and Oscar Touson, Wyatt Johnstone, and Mason Christensen earned three.

In the special teams, Kluthe had two returners for 31 yards. Gaining 20 yards on one return was Schwarz and Jacob Ishmiel had two yards picked up.

This week Cedar Bluffs plays at Madison at 3 p.m. on Sept. 16. The Dragons come into the game with a 0-3 record and a loss to Winside 38-12 in their last game.

"Our focus is now again to go 1-0 and continue to improve as a team as we prepare for Madison this Friday,” Brinkman said.