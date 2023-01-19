Fourth quarter dooms Mustangs against Scouts

DAVID CITY — The Raymond Central girls basketball team couldn’t keep their win streak going when they lost 39-31 at David City on Jan. 10. In the final frame, the Mustangs were held scoreless which contributed a lot to the defeat.

To start the game, Raymond Central jumped out to a 5-0 lead thanks to a pair of layups by Madelyn Lubischer. After that bucket, the Scouts went on a 10-2 scoring run and led by three after one quarter of play.

Lubischer helped get the Mustangs back on the right track in the second with a corner three that cut David City’s lead to 19-15. A few more buckets traded by both squads made it 24-21 in favor of the Scouts at halftime.

Raymond Central followed up its 14-point performance in the second with 10 more points in the third. One of the buckets was a three from Taylor Oldfield that trimmed David City’s edge down to 29-24.

That trey kick started a 7-4 scoring run by the Mustangs the rest of the third and cut their deficit to two points at 33-31.

In the final frame, the Scouts tightened up on the defensive end and held Raymond Central scoreless. On top of this, they added six points on their way to knocking off the Mustangs by eight.

From three-point range, Raymond Central was only able to make 10% of their shots. They were a little bit better from the field with 21% of their attempts falling.

Quincy Cotter was the Mustangs’ leading scorer with 15 points and Lubischer ended up with 10. Scoring three points was Oldfield, Taylor Kopecky had two and Savannah Masek finished with one.

Later in the week, the Mustangs traveled to take on a conference opponent in Ashland-Greenwood on Jan. 13. In a game that went down to the wire, Raymond Central ended up falling 41-38 to the Bluejays.

Out of the gate, the Mustangs erased a 4-0 deficit and went up 7-6 after a layup by Lubischer. To close out the quarter, she made two free throws and a three to give Raymond Central a 12-8 advantage.

The Mustangs continued to build their lead in the second with a pair of baskets from Kopecky that made it a seven-point game. A rebound and layup from Cotter to end the half gave Raymond Central a 23-15 edge going into the locker room.

Things changed in the third quarter for the Mustangs as they were outscored 16-6 by the Bluejays. As a result, it was A-G who led Raymond Central 31-29 with one quarter remaining.

Despite the momentum being with the Bluejays, the Mustangs fought back and tied the game at 38 apiece with under a minute left. A-G held the ball for the last attempt and Emma Keith nailed a three for the Bluejays that sunk Raymond Central.

In the game, the Mustangs piled up four blocks and 14 steals. They also had 17 rebounds, five assists and shot 36% from the field.

Masek ended up with nine points and both Lubischer and Kopecky had seven. Finishing with six points was Cotter and Leslie Bos scored four.

This week Raymond Central plays Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.