Fourth-quarter comeback helps Knights defeat Neumann

NORFOLK – The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team fell on the road to Norfolk Catholic 36-31 on Dec. 9. A fourth-quarter scoring surge and missed free throws helped the Knights come from behind to get the victory.

With the score 4-2 in the first quarter, Kinslee Bosak stepped in front of a pass and took it the other way for a layup to tie the game. Norfolk Catholic ended the quarter with one made free throw to go up by one at 5-4.

Kinslee Bosak continued to cause issues for the Knights in the second quarter. On two separate occasions, she stole the ball and converted it into points on the other end.

This aggressive play and mindset helped the Cavaliers outscore Norfolk Catholic 11-8 in the second and take a 15-13 lead into halftime.

Neumann continued to extend their lead in the third with a three from Nicole Blum that made it a five point contest. Another fast break bucket by Kinslee Bosak extended the Cavalier advantage out to 22-15.

Heading to the final frame, it was Neumann who had a slim 29-25 edge.

The lead wasn’t big enough for the Cavaliers who went cold from the field and were outscored 11-2 by the Knights in the fourth. A big issue for Neumann was the free throw line where they only made eight of 15 attempts.

The Cavaliers dominated points off turnover 13 to five and points in transition eight to two. They also had 35 rebounds, 11 steals and six assists as a team.

From the field, Neumann only shot 21% compared to 33.3% for Norfolk Catholic. The three point line was not any better as the Cavaliers went just one of 18 for the contest.

Kinslee Bosak was the leading scorer for Neumann with 13 points, seven deflections, six steals, two assists and one block. Coming up with six points and five rebounds was Caitlin McGuigan.

Finishing with four points was Bridget Whitney; Blum and AJ Bosak each had three and Julia Ingwersen scored two points.

This week the Cavaliers took on Aquinas Catholic at home on Dec. 13. The Monarchs entered the contest with a 0-4 record.