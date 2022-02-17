Four Warrior wrestlers punch their ticket to state in Minden

MINDEN- The Wahoo boys wrestling team was able to get four wrestlers through to the state tournament at the B-3 District Tournament at Minden on Feb. 11 and 12. On top of that, the Warriors finished in seventh place overall with 82.5 points.
Wahoo’s only district champion from the tournament was Malachi Bordovsky at 138 pounds. The senior who is currently 49-0 on the season, pinned Alex Brais of Minden and Elijah Johnson of Hastings in 3:34 and 3:48.
In the championship match, he was up against Class B No. 3 Drew Cooper of Omaha Skutt Catholic. The match went down to the wire, but in the end, it was Malachi Bordovsky who picked up the district gold with an 8-7 decision.
Isaiah Foster took second place at 126 pounds with two impressive wins to start the tournament. He won a 14-0 and 13-5 major decision against Tyson Brown of Blair and Class B No. 5 Andon Stenger of Columbus Lakeview in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Against Class B No. 1 Braiden Kort of Hastings in the championship match, he ended up getting pinned in 5:03.
Earning their spots at the state tournament with fourth place finishes were Kyan Lausterer at 195 pounds and Dominek Rohleder at 220 pounds.
Lausterer won three out of his first four matches by pin in a 1:22, 2:40, and 2:47 against Zach Groth of Norris, Peyton Albers of York, and Pedro Vargas of Crete. With a spot at state on the line, Lausterer was able to win in the first tiebreaker by a score of 2-1 over Gabriel Moyao of Schuyler in the consolation semifinals.
After a tough battle to get to the third and fourth place match, Lausterer was outmatched against Braxton Janda of Minden who pinned him in 3:32.
Getting a quick pin to start his road state was Rohleder in 0:44 against Brody Glover of Elkhorn. After getting pinned by Daulton Kuehn of Minden in the semifinals, he was able to pin Cade Bohac of Schuyler in 0:43 in the consolation semifinals and then lost a 5-3 decision to Nick Erickson of Pierce in the third-place match.
Both Trevor Beavers at 285 pounds and Caden Smart at 132 pounds came up just short of qualifying for state by losing in the consolation semifinals. Braden Hasenkamp at 160 pounds also won one match at districts and reached consolation round three.
Malachi Bordovsky, Foster, Lausterer, and Rohleder will be wrestling in the first session with Class B at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 17 at the State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The quarterfinals will directly follow the first round matches.