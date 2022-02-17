Four Warrior wrestlers punch their ticket to state in Minden

MINDEN- The Wahoo boys wrestling team was able to get four wrestlers through to the state tournament at the B-3 District Tournament at Minden on Feb. 11 and 12. On top of that, the Warriors finished in seventh place overall with 82.5 points.

Wahoo’s only district champion from the tournament was Malachi Bordovsky at 138 pounds. The senior who is currently 49-0 on the season, pinned Alex Brais of Minden and Elijah Johnson of Hastings in 3:34 and 3:48.

In the championship match, he was up against Class B No. 3 Drew Cooper of Omaha Skutt Catholic. The match went down to the wire, but in the end, it was Malachi Bordovsky who picked up the district gold with an 8-7 decision.

Isaiah Foster took second place at 126 pounds with two impressive wins to start the tournament. He won a 14-0 and 13-5 major decision against Tyson Brown of Blair and Class B No. 5 Andon Stenger of Columbus Lakeview in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Against Class B No. 1 Braiden Kort of Hastings in the championship match, he ended up getting pinned in 5:03.

Earning their spots at the state tournament with fourth place finishes were Kyan Lausterer at 195 pounds and Dominek Rohleder at 220 pounds.