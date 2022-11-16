Four Vikings make All-State list

WAVERLY – The Nebraska Coaches Association has recently released their All-State list for girls golf, boys tennis and cross country for the fall of 2022. After successful seasons in their respective sports, Tia Phaisan, Emma Steffensen and Royce Klucas all made the list.

Earning the highest honor of the group was Phaisan who was selected to Super State in girls golf. This year she took home third place at the Class B State Golf Meet after carding a two-day score of 160 in Gering.

In cross country, Viking freshman Emma Steffensen picked up All-State Honors for Class B. Similar to Phaisan, she got third place at the Class B Girls State Cross Country Meet by running a time of 19:52.30.

The final NCA award recipient for Waverly was Royce Klucas in boys tennis. After receiving fourth place in No. 2 singles at the Class B State Tournament he earned an Honorable Mention All-State selection.

Congrats to all three athletes on a fine fall sports season. Your hard work and dedication to your sports are paying off.