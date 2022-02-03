Four Saunders County athletes selected for the Shrine Bowl

LINCOLN- On January 23, the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Board of Directors released the roster for the 64th Annual Shrine Bowl to be played on June 4, 2022, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. Earning spots in this year’s game are area seniors Isaiah Daniell and Gavin Kube of Yutan, Carson Lavaley of Wahoo, and Evan Shepard of Ashland-Greenwood.
This past year Daniell capped off a stellar career for the Chieftains with 51 tackles. He also had 10 interceptions and 173 yards after picking the ball off. His best game of the year came against Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur, where he tied the state record with five interceptions.
Also on the defensive side of the ball, Kube was a force on the line. He had 51 total tackles and 33 solo tackles. He was also tied for the team lead with four sacks.
Daniell has committed to play football at Division II Nebraska-Kearney next year and Kube will play football at Iowa Western Community College.
Anchoring the offensive and defensive lines for Wahoo in 2021 was Lavaley for the Warriors. He had 46 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and five sacks.
Next year he will continue his football career at NAIA Doane College in Crete.
Providing a huge spark on offense, for an A-G squad that only lost once last season was Shepard. He was the Bluejays go to receiver with 718 yards on 39 catches, which averaged out to about 18.41 yards per catch. He also found the end zone eight times.
On top of his stellar receiving stats, he was a great kicker for A-G as well. He made seven field goals with a long of 35 yards and was 41 of 45 on extra-point attempts.
Shepard has committed to compete in track and field for Midland College in Fremont next year. He will be specializing in hurdles and jumps.
The annual high school All-Star game for Nebraska seniors is broken up into the North and South squads for the contest. Daniell, Kube, and Lavaley will all be representing the North team and Shepard is on the South team.