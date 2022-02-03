Four Saunders County athletes selected for the Shrine Bowl

LINCOLN- On January 23, the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska Board of Directors released the roster for the 64th Annual Shrine Bowl to be played on June 4, 2022, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. Earning spots in this year’s game are area seniors Isaiah Daniell and Gavin Kube of Yutan, Carson Lavaley of Wahoo, and Evan Shepard of Ashland-Greenwood.

This past year Daniell capped off a stellar career for the Chieftains with 51 tackles. He also had 10 interceptions and 173 yards after picking the ball off. His best game of the year came against Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur, where he tied the state record with five interceptions.

Also on the defensive side of the ball, Kube was a force on the line. He had 51 total tackles and 33 solo tackles. He was also tied for the team lead with four sacks.

Daniell has committed to play football at Division II Nebraska-Kearney next year and Kube will play football at Iowa Western Community College.

Anchoring the offensive and defensive lines for Wahoo in 2021 was Lavaley for the Warriors. He had 46 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and five sacks.

Next year he will continue his football career at NAIA Doane College in Crete.