Four RBI day for Engel seals the deal in victory over Crete

WAVERLY- It was a convincing victory for the Class B No. 10 Waverly boys baseball team when they knocked off Crete 15-3 in a home contest on April 25. Playing a big factor in the win over the Cardinals was Payton Engel who had three hits and four RBIs.

A majority of the damage in the win for the Vikings came in the bottom of the first inning when they scored ten runs.

Trailing 1-0 with one out, Kaden Harris singled on a line drive to left field and Engel singled to center. After Drew Miller was hit by a pitch, Riley Marsh drove a ball to right field driving three runs.

The Cardinals pitching woes continued with a single by Wyatt Fanning to center and then a walk and a hit by a pitch to load the bases. A hit by Landon Oelke and then an error at second base on the same play helped bring three baserunners in and increased Waverly’s lead to 6-1.

Singles by Jake Bream to right field, Engel to right, and Drew Miller to left drove in four more runs and put the Vikings up by nine runs.

After retiring the Crete batters in order in the top of the second, Fanning led the bottom of the second off with a ground ball to left field for a single. A walk and then a hit by pitch loaded the bases up.

Another walk drove in one run and then Engel singled to right field scoring Garret Rine and Oelke making it a 13-1 contest in favor of Waverly.

With the score 13-3 in the top of the fourth, the Vikings scored their final two runs of the contest. They came off an infield single from Bruin Sampson and then Kaden Harris crossed home on a hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Finishing behind Engel with one hit and two RBIs were Marsh and Bream. Coming through with at least one hit and one run batted in during the contest were Fanning, Sampson, and Drew Miller, while Harris had three hits and scored three times.

Pitching three innings giving up two earned runs and recording one strikeout was Levi Powell. Sam Bentjen came up with three strikeouts in two innings of work.

In a game against Lincoln Pius X at home on April 26, Waverly gave up eight runs in the fourth and ended up falling to the Thunderbolts 14-4.

Despite losing, the Vikings were able to get off to a great start with three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

With two runners on Drew Miller was able to double to left field driving in two. Two batters later, Fanning singled to center scoring Drew Miller.

The next run for the Vikings wouldn’t come until the bottom of the fifth when they were trailing 14-3.

To start the inning off Harris was able to reach base on an error. With two outs he came home on a passed ball by the catcher.

Leading Waverly with one hit and two RBIs was Drew Miller. Fanning finished with one hit and ended up driving in one run.

Giving up eight earned runs with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings of work was Engel. Pitching two innings with one strikeout was Marsh, Trey Jackson went one inning with two runs given up, and Carson Vachal lasted 0.1 innings and gave up three earned runs.

The Vikings finished the week off with their final home game against Seward. Waverly wasn’t able to send the seniors off with a victory as they fell to the Bluejays 9-6.

Seward led from start to finish in the contest as they went up 2-0 in the top of the first inning.

Striking back with one run in the bottom of the first were the Vikings. It came off a passed ball and brought in Jake Bream.

With two outs in the bottom of the second and trailing 4-1, Waverly struck for another run. Powell reached base on a walk and then Carson Vachal drove him in with a single to left field.

Trailing 9-2 the bats came alive for the Vikings in the fifth. Harris and Engel both singled to start the inning and then Drew Miller hit a shot to right that scored one.

Plating two runs and making the score 9-5 was Fanning with a double. The last run came in on a triple to left field by Powell.

Driving in one run with two hits apiece were Drew Miller, Powell, and Vachal. Finishing with one hit and one RBI was Fanning.

Bentjen went one inning and gave up two hits on the mound. Sampson pitched two innings with three earned runs given up and four strikeouts and Brennan Miller went four innings with one strikeout.

Waverly is the No. 2 seed in the B-2 District this week at Omaha Skutt High School. The Vikings start the tournament off against Twin River at 5:30 p.m. on May 5.