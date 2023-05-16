OSCEOLA – The Mead track and field team competed at the D-2 District Track Meet at Osceola on May 10. The Raider boys finished in sixth place were with 46 points and the girls got eighth place with 19 points.

Most of the scoring for the Mead boys came in the field event where they had Beau LaCroix and Branden Koranda who qualified for state in multiple events.

LaCroix’s medals came in the discus where he got first place and then came in second in the shot put. He finished with a PR toss of 143-10 in the discus and threw the shot put 46-06.

“Just last week, Beau struggled with wet rings at Nebraska City so he came in on Sunday just to gain his confidence back,” Mead Head Coach Rod Henkel said. “He equaled his personal best in the shot put and surpassed his personal best on each throw in the discus. Beau missed almost the entire season last year after breaking an ankle during basketball and the first day we threw this year he told me how he hated the discus. I’m proud of the way he changed his attitude toward the event and had a big day today.”

Koranda punched his ticket for stateas an additional qualifier in the long and triple jumps. The senior jumped 19-07.75 in the long jump to get third place and finished with a mark of 40-11 in the triple jump, which got him fifth place.

“His two jumping events were pretty competitive and he was disappointed with his placings, but we held out hope that he could qualify as an extra and he did,” Henkel said. “So hopefully he can finish on a high note.”

On the track, Hayden Cunningham ran a PR of 44.87 in the 300 meter hurdles. This was good enough to get him to the state meet with a second place finish.

“He has only run them five times, but he has nice potential in the event,” Henkel said. “He’s had some ups and downs this season so qualifying for state is a nice reward for him.”

Probably the most competitive event at the meet was the 400 meter dash. Despite getting sixth place with a PR time of 52.77, Tyler Else was able to punch his ticket to Burke as an additional qualifier.

“He has had a nice and consistent senior season and his 400 field was packed,” Henkel said. “He placed sixth, with a personal best and we had to wait to see if he would qualify. He always thought he was a sprinter and we subtly convinced him to try the 400, which we thought would be his best event.”

On top of medaling in the 400 meter dash, Else got fifth place in the 200 meter dash after clocking a time of 24.68.

Medaling in both the two mile and the mile for Mead was Justin Felty. The sophomore got fourth in the 3,200 meter run after posting an 11:20.01 and then took fifth place in the 1,600 meter run in a time of 5:18.43.

Hayden Goebel, Koranda, LaCroix and Else earned fifth place in the 4x100 meter relay. They clocked a 46.26 to round out the scoring for the Raider boys.

For the Mead girls, Eva Georgoulopoulos just missed out on the state meet by earning third place in the 800 meter run. The junior ended up running a 2:39.60.

In the 200 and the 400 meter dashes, Michelle Huckeby earned a pair of medals. She got fifth place in the 200 in a time of 28.93 and then sixth in the 400 after clocking a 1:06.12.

Kailey Strait and Taylar Shull both got sixth place for the Raiders. Running a 20.08 in the 100 meter hurdles was Strait and Shull had a PR mark of 14-05 in the long jump.

Senior Lilly Flynn ended up in fourth place in the discus with a throw of 92-03.

The only relay for Mead was the 4x100. Kailey Strait, Michelle Huckeby, Shull and Addison O’Brien came in fourth place and posted a 55.65.

The Raiders will be competing on both days at the Class D State Track Meet tha t starts at 9 a.m. on May 19 and 20 at Omaha Burke.