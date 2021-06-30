Founding family descendent visits Wahoo

WAHOO – Descendants of one of the founding families of Wahoo visited the Saunders County Museum in Wahoo last week to share memories and mementoes of their family with the public as the Wahoo 150 celebration got underway.

The museum held its first in-person Lunch and Listen event in a year with Bob Lee, a descendent of John Lee, as a guest speaker. The event also included a presentation about Wahoo’s history by Kevin Whitcomb.

Although Moses Stocking was the first settler in the area that was to become Wahoo, John Lee and his brothers arrived four years later in 1869.

“When we’re talking about a city it’s kind of hard to say that one individual was the person who was responsible entirely for the founding of the city, but certainly in this case, the Lee family, all three members, James, John and William were heavily involved in the settling,” said Whitcomb.

Whitcomb said Stocking was a farmer, while the Lee brothers were entrepreneurs who established several businesses in the area.