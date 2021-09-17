Foundation adds event to unite community

WAVERLY – After 20-plus years of hosting an annual golf tournament, School District 145 Foundation for Education has added an additional event to the weekend with the intention of bringing together those from all corners of the district.

The weekend opens up with the Unite 145 event at James Arthur Vineyards in Raymond on Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. With the purchase of a $30 ticket, district patrons will get two glasses of wine, or two drinks of their preference, food from Three Chicks and a Wagon and live music by Dueling Pianos. There will also be an opportunity to bid on silent auction items at the event.

School District 145 Foundation for Education Executive Director Sara Martin said the donation from primary event sponsor Access Family Medicine covered the cost for the entertainment. Martin also said the foundation had overgrown a golf-only event and was looking to include everyone in the community to spread the word about the district.

“Everybody can enjoy a September evening outside with wine and good food and music,” she said. “It was a natural fit for what we were trying to do for the community.”