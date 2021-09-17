Foundation adds event to unite community

WAVERLY – After 20-plus years of hosting an annual golf tournament, School District 145 Foundation for Education has added an additional event to the weekend with the intention of bringing together those from all corners of the district.
The weekend opens up with the Unite 145 event at James Arthur Vineyards in Raymond on Sept. 25 at 5:30 p.m. With the purchase of a $30 ticket, district patrons will get two glasses of wine, or two drinks of their preference, food from Three Chicks and a Wagon and live music by Dueling Pianos. There will also be an opportunity to bid on silent auction items at the event.
School District 145 Foundation for Education Executive Director Sara Martin said the donation from primary event sponsor Access Family Medicine covered the cost for the entertainment. Martin also said the foundation had overgrown a golf-only event and was looking to include everyone in the community to spread the word about the district.
“Everybody can enjoy a September evening outside with wine and good food and music,” she said. “It was a natural fit for what we were trying to do for the community.”
As of Monday, there were 136 tickets out of 150 left for purchase. Tickets can be bought at https://jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/unite-145.
Following an evening full of drinks, food and unity, the foundation invites the community to then participate in the annual 1-Fore-5 Scramble tournament at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Eagle from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 26.
There are a few different ways those interested can participate. For $100, one can purchase the “Green Fee” which includes entrance into the tournament plus a to-go dinner from Bailey’s Local in Eagle.
The “Par Ticket” is also $100 and includes recognition at the event as well as gives the opportunity for a teacher, coach or student in the district to compete in the tournament.
The “Birdie Ticket” costs $500 and buys a hole sponsorship and a listing in the event program. The “Eagle Ticket” offers all that the “Birdie Ticket” includes plus paid entry for a four-person team in the tournament for $750.
For $1,500, the “Viking Ticket” includes an opportunity to speak during the awards ceremony, corporate sponsorship and partnership with the event, hole sponsorship and a four-person entry into the tournament.
The “Hole-in-One” option offers all that the “Viking Ticket” includes as well as a dinner with Superintendent Cory Worrell, Business Manager Robin Hoffman and four other people at a different date.
“That’s going to be the top of the top of the line there,” Foundation President Chad Bacon said.
Martin said on average they usually have about 20 teams compete in the scramble with around 80 golfers.
The proceeds from these two events will go toward the foundation so they can continue to support the district through student scholarships and community projects like Community Closet, Viking Discovery Program and the Viking Support Station.
Bacon said the goal of these events is to show what the school foundation does for the community.
“There’s just so many things that we just want to make people aware that we take care of,” Bacon said. “There’s a lot of things that you don’t see behind the scenes and we, as a foundation, are able to take care of that for the district.”
