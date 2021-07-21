Former Valparaiso librarian enters not guilty plea 

WAHOO – Prior to her first court appearance, former Valparaiso Public Library director Lori Springer waived her preliminary hearing on July 14 and made her official plea of not guilty.

Saunders County Court Judge Andrew Lange accepted both of these motions during the preliminary hearing on July 15. The case and bond was then bound over from Saunders County Court to Saunders County District Court on July 16.

Springer, 45, was arrested on April 22 after a search warrant was executed by Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Henry Dimitroff at her home in Valparaiso. The former library director was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking, unlawful acts – depriving or obtaining property or services, and official misconduct.

Her charges were amended on May 4 to theft by unlawful over $1,500 to $5,000. The other charges remained the same.

After being arrested, Springer was lodged in Saunders County jail, but was immediately bailed out after paying 10% of her $10,000 bond, or $1,000.

During the search warrant, a Dell laptop and three college textbooks were found. These items are suspected to be purchases Springer made utilizing Valparaiso Public Library funds while acting as the library director.

