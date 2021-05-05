Former Valparaiso librarian court date delayed

WAHOO – Instead of making her court appearance last Thursday morning, the former Valparaiso library director submitted a continuance that pushed her court date to May 20.
Lori Springer’s counsel, Matthew J. Snipe of Berry Law Firm in Omaha, has a conflicting court hearing and the state had “no objection or resistance to a continuance,” according to court records. Springer’s new court date will be May 20 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Wahoo.
Springer, 45, was arrested early morning on April 22 after a search warrant was executed by Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Henry Dimitroff on her property in Valparaiso. The NSP found a Dell laptop and three college textbooks. These items are suspected to be purchases Springer made utilizing Valparaiso Public Library funds while acting as the library director.
Dimitroff also served a search warrant to Amazon.com for the library’s order history where he found $1,130.10 in textbooks and $81.83 in sports equipment had been purchased. Along with the cost of the Dell laptop, which was $345.98, the total amount of personal purchases were $1,557.80.
Dimitroff verified with Nebraska Wesleyan University, where Springer’s son attends school, that the textbooks found in the NSP investigation were either “required by his classes or could be used as study guides.”
These textbook purchases were also found in an investigation by the Nebraska State Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) which was made public on April 9. It was reported by the APA that Springer had unsupervised time between the library closure on Jan. 27 and the auditor’s visit on Feb. 9.
The remainder of textbooks Springer purchased were found at the library in a storage closet by the APA.
The APA’s report estimated there were $1,894.34 in questionable personal purchases made by Springer in her tenure including $67.26 for cookbooks, $351 for hydroflasks and sports equipment, $1,130.10 for college textbooks and $345.98 for the Dell laptop.
When Dimitroff was executing the search warrant Springer informed him that the sports equipment purchased through library funds were located at the library, according to the affidavit. Springer’s two daughters played for the Raymond Central High School softball team, Dimitroff found. The sports equipment purchased is noted in the affidavit as tools to train a softball pitcher.
According to the APA’s report, it is suspected Springer also purchased several hydroflasks, cleaning supplies, over $1,000 in ink cartridges and over $400 in air fresheners. The APA also reported a missing Dell laptop, which was found during the NSP search warrant on April 22.