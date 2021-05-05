Former Valparaiso librarian court date delayed

These textbook purchases were also found in an investigation by the Nebraska State Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) which was made public on April 9. It was reported by the APA that Springer had unsupervised time between the library closure on Jan. 27 and the auditor’s visit on Feb. 9.

The remainder of textbooks Springer purchased were found at the library in a storage closet by the APA.

The APA’s report estimated there were $1,894.34 in questionable personal purchases made by Springer in her tenure including $67.26 for cookbooks, $351 for hydroflasks and sports equipment, $1,130.10 for college textbooks and $345.98 for the Dell laptop.

When Dimitroff was executing the search warrant Springer informed him that the sports equipment purchased through library funds were located at the library, according to the affidavit. Springer’s two daughters played for the Raymond Central High School softball team, Dimitroff found. The sports equipment purchased is noted in the affidavit as tools to train a softball pitcher.