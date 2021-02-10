Former teacher in court on porn charges

“Today, Raymond Central Public Schools was informed by law enforcement that Mr. Jeffrey Nelson was arrested. Mr. Nelson had taught at Raymond Central Public Schools. However, Mr. Nelson was removed from the classroom several weeks ago and will not return. Throughout this process, the District has worked very closely with law enforcement to gather information, assist with their investigation, and ensure student safety. Raymond Central Public Schools sincerely thanks the collaborative, the professional working relationship between the District and its law enforcement partners. At this time, the District wishes to reaffirm to its students, parents, and community members that student safety remains, without question, our highest priority.”