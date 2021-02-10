Former teacher in court on porn charges

WAHOO – No Raymond Central School District students were depicted in the pornographic images allegedly possessed by a former speech and drama teacher, Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh said Tuesday morning.
Jeffrey Nelson posted 10% of the $250,000 bail set by Saunders County Court and was released from the Saunders County Corrections on Monday. Nelson is charged with nine class 2A felony counts of possession of child pornography and one class 1D felony count of intent to distribute child pornography, per the court journal entry.
Raymond Central officials report Nelson was let go from his teaching position several weeks ago.
According to court documents, Nebraska Attorney General’s Office led the investigation, during which evidence was found that Nelson allegedly distributed pornographic images of children between Nov. 29, 2020 and Jan. 7, 2021. Investigators also obtained explicit images and videos of young children performing sexual acts during search warrants executed at Nelson’s home rural Valparaiso.
Along with bail, Nelson was also ordered to maintain no contact with anyone under the age of 18 except for his children, per court documents.
The Raymond Central School District released a statement Monday informing the public that Nelson had been removed from the classroom.
“Today, Raymond Central Public Schools was informed by law enforcement that Mr. Jeffrey Nelson was arrested. Mr. Nelson had taught at Raymond Central Public Schools. However, Mr. Nelson was removed from the classroom several weeks ago and will not return. Throughout this process, the District has worked very closely with law enforcement to gather information, assist with their investigation, and ensure student safety. Raymond Central Public Schools sincerely thanks the collaborative, the professional working relationship between the District and its law enforcement partners. At this time, the District wishes to reaffirm to its students, parents, and community members that student safety remains, without question, our highest priority.”
Nelson’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18.