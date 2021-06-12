Former rural school gets new name

LINCOLN – Whose heritage is it anyway?
The question arose recently on the subject of Heritage School – the one-room schoolhouse at Pioneers Park that’s been host to generations of fourth graders who come dressed in pioneer garb with pancakes and hard-boiled eggs for lunch to get a sense of what school was like on the Nebraska plains in the late 1800s.
The school, built in 1892 near Valparaiso, acquired the name years ago when it became part of the Nebraska State Fair’s “Heritage Village,” and it’s stayed Heritage School over the years it’s been used by Lincoln Public Schools as one of the most memorable lessons on Nebraska history.
But LPS officials think that the original name – Cunningham School, in honor of the landowner who donated land for the school in Saunders County – is more appropriate.
John Neal, assistant superintendent at LPS, said the original name captures a portion of the building’s history, adding a depth and back story to the place.
Jaci Kellison, the district’s social studies curriculum specialist, said they wanted to model what they teach: that students should think like historians.
And thinking like historians meant doing research on the history of the small, white building, information LPS officials will use to broaden the curriculum centered on students’ day at the school.
“We want to model historical accuracy, to add more components so (students) understand the history of the school and have some more historical context for the experience,” Kellison said. “It’s important to know where the school came from and how it got to be where it is.”
They also considered the diversity of the students who spend a day at the school each year, including Native students and those who have immigrated from other countries whose heritage doesn’t fit squarely within the four walls of the old schoolhouse.
Because the city owns the building, which now sits among the tall grasses near the Pioneers Park Nature Center, the City Council must approve the name change. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board recently recommended approving the changes.
More than a quarter-century earlier, a landowner named Cunningham donated the land to support public schools that served up to 32 students from 1892 until 1968. After the district was dissolved, the State Fair Board bought the building from a Saunders County farmer for $900 in the 1970s.
The school – a replacement built in the 1930s after the original building burned down – became part of several historic buildings known as Heritage Village on the state fairgrounds, until the State Fair moved to Grand Island and the city moved the school to Pioneers Park in 2010.