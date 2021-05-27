Former librarian’s preliminary hearing set

The sports equipment purchased is noted in the affidavit as tools to train a pitcher. According to the APA’s report, it is suspected she also purchased several Hydroflasks, cleaning supplies, over $1,000 in ink cartridges and over $400 in air fresheners. The APA also reported a missing Dell laptop, which was found during the NSP search warrant on April 22.

Springer is also currently a member of the Raymond Central School District Board of Education as of the most recent school board meeting on May 12. The school board acknowledged and approved an unexcused absence from Springer, who is the board’s secretary.

On May 11, the Valparaiso Village Board of Trustees noted that it spent $3,069 on village attorney fees related to Springer’s alleged embezzlement as of April 7 and approved the bill.

In response to the audit by the APA, the board requested that Springer ultimately repay any expenses related to the situation.