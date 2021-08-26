Flower farm brings colors, joy to customers

DAVEY – Sara Rippe started off with a blank slate.
When she purchased 25 acres of land on the southeast corner of Davey Road and Highway 77 last fall, it was a blank soybean field.
One year later, the same plot of land nestled along the highway just east of Davey is now filled with two acres of various sunflowers, zinnias, china asters and other flowers and vegetables and 14 acres of pumpkins, Rippe said.
“There’s just rows of color and just cheer for people,” Rippe said.
After planting and selling pumpkins from her family’s home south of Leshara for five years, Rippe decided to take a leap and purchase the land in Lancaster County to expand her successful pumpkin business.
The SR Pumpkin and Flower Farm opened its doors to enthusiastic customers in July after spending the spring planting and preparing for clientele.
The farm offers you-pick flowers and vegetables as well as honey harvested on the property. For $15, flower lovers can stuff as many flowers as they can in 32 ounce cups. Customers also have the option for a smaller kiddie cup for $7.
The farm does not have set hours as of now, but those interested can check hours via the farm’s Facebook page, SR Pumpkin and Flower Farm, where Rippe posts daily updates. Rippe said she accepts cash or Venmo.
Rippe said her pumpkin business needed to expand from her home where she and her husband Aaron raise four children after selling out last year in 36 hours.
“I needed more space for pumpkins,” Rippe said.
Rippe delivered pumpkins to clients in Omaha and will continue that this year as well when harvest begins in mid-September. According to Rippe, she’s already begun receiving requests for pumpkins.
Along with pumpkins, Rippe also grows sweet corn, cucumbers, tomatoes and other vegetables.
While it was a blank slate when she first bought the land, Rippe said she now knows what she would do differently next year. In the meantime, she just enjoys making others happy with what she grows.
“It’s just so rewarding to see people come out and smile and they are happy with the flowers that they get because we all need some cheer right now,” Rippe said.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.