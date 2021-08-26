Flower farm brings colors, joy to customers

DAVEY – Sara Rippe started off with a blank slate.

When she purchased 25 acres of land on the southeast corner of Davey Road and Highway 77 last fall, it was a blank soybean field.

One year later, the same plot of land nestled along the highway just east of Davey is now filled with two acres of various sunflowers, zinnias, china asters and other flowers and vegetables and 14 acres of pumpkins, Rippe said.

“There’s just rows of color and just cheer for people,” Rippe said.

After planting and selling pumpkins from her family’s home south of Leshara for five years, Rippe decided to take a leap and purchase the land in Lancaster County to expand her successful pumpkin business.

The SR Pumpkin and Flower Farm opened its doors to enthusiastic customers in July after spending the spring planting and preparing for clientele.

The farm offers you-pick flowers and vegetables as well as honey harvested on the property. For $15, flower lovers can stuff as many flowers as they can in 32 ounce cups. Customers also have the option for a smaller kiddie cup for $7.