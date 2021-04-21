Flagmen Car Cruise to go bigger and better

Once the cruisers are back, they can enjoy the music of Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons and the Kelly DeVault One Man Band at National Hall, where the American Legion will also hold a Burger Bash from 5 to 7 p.m. with burgers, hot dogs and brats. Also at National Hall, the Prague Improvement and Maintenance Committee will host a cash bar from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

All types of vehicles are welcome, including ATVs and side-by-sides, Matulka said. In fact, they have created two routes for the cruisers. The all terrain vehicles will travel on gravel and dirt roads while the cars and trucks will take to the highways.

“These are expensive toys,” said Matulka. “We want to give them a chance to use them.”

Matulka will be cruising in his 2017 Camaro SS as a member of the Flagmen. The car club was active in the 1960s but later disbanded. It was revived last year by Jamey Hanis as a tribute to the older members, which included the fathers of many current members.

There are plans for more events in the coming months, Matulka said. The club may host a car show during Beer Barrel Polka Days, possibly a cruise to a drive-in movie theater and other exciting activities that are in the works.

“We want to get people excited about their cars and vehicles and get them out there,” he said.