Five point surge leaves Yutan in loss column against Falcons

YUTAN- There wasn’t much separating the Yutan boys basketball team and Douglas County West, in the Chieftains home contest with them on Jan. 11. The game came down to a 13-8 run put on by the Falcons in the second that ended up costing Yutan the game in a 48-42 defeat.
DC West was able to jump out to an 8-4 lead to begin the game. Nolan Timm brought the Chieftains back within one with a made three up top.
Both teams were knotted at 13 apiece at the end of the first quarter.
Yutan had a tough go of it on the offensive side of the ball in the second. They only scored eight points and found themselves behind 26-21 at the half.
Both teams played exceptional defense in the third, as they held each other to just six points. The final points of the quarter came off a three from Timm that trimmed the Chieftains deficit down to 32-27.
Jake Richmond created a spark in the fourth with two made three’s that helped Yutan score 15 points. In the end, it wasn’t enough with the Falcons dropping in 16 points to hold on to their lead.
Sam Petersen had a team-high 11 points, three rebounds, and three steals. Timm recorded 10 points, Richmond finished with eight points, Ben Denly had six points and 11 rebounds, Drake Trent scored four points, and Carter Tichota ended with three points and eight rebounds.
After suffering a close loss to DC West, the Chieftains were no contest for Class B No. 7 Platteview in a 78-52 loss on the road on Jan. 15.
Early on, Yutan was able to take a 9-6 lead thanks to a three from Richmond. The Trojans would end the quarter on a 11-4 scoring run, which gave them a 17-13 cushion.
Two three-pointers from Richmond and a three in the corner from Tichota, weren’t enough to keep up with a Platteview’s offense that continued to build steam in the second quarter. At halftime, the Chieftains had their work cut out for them down 35-26.
Yutan was able to score 11 points in the third and 15 points in the fourth quarter of action. On other nights that might have been enough offense to win the game, but not in this game against a Trojan team who had 24 and then 19 points in the same quarters and shot 54% from the field and 45% from three.
Both Richmond and Petersen put together solid efforts offensively in the loss, with 19 and 13 points respectively. Both scoring seven points were Tichota and Timm and Paul Kirchmann, Denly, and Braxton Wentworth finished with two points.
It was another tough opponent for the Chieftains on Jan. 18 when they played at Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood. They take on a 7-5 Palmyra team on the road on Jan. 21.