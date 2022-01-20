Five point surge leaves Yutan in loss column against Falcons

After suffering a close loss to DC West, the Chieftains were no contest for Class B No. 7 Platteview in a 78-52 loss on the road on Jan. 15.

Early on, Yutan was able to take a 9-6 lead thanks to a three from Richmond. The Trojans would end the quarter on a 11-4 scoring run, which gave them a 17-13 cushion.

Two three-pointers from Richmond and a three in the corner from Tichota, weren’t enough to keep up with a Platteview’s offense that continued to build steam in the second quarter. At halftime, the Chieftains had their work cut out for them down 35-26.

Yutan was able to score 11 points in the third and 15 points in the fourth quarter of action. On other nights that might have been enough offense to win the game, but not in this game against a Trojan team who had 24 and then 19 points in the same quarters and shot 54% from the field and 45% from three.

Both Richmond and Petersen put together solid efforts offensively in the loss, with 19 and 13 points respectively. Both scoring seven points were Tichota and Timm and Paul Kirchmann, Denly, and Braxton Wentworth finished with two points.

It was another tough opponent for the Chieftains on Jan. 18 when they played at Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood. They take on a 7-5 Palmyra team on the road on Jan. 21.