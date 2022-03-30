First-year RC quiz bowl team wins conference, eyes future tournaments

RAYMOND – When Courtney Polak brought the Raymond Central quiz bowl team – the first in more than 20 years – to Louisville for the Nebraska Capitol Conference tournament on March 14, her only hope was that her team wouldn’t be knocked out in the first couple of rounds.

“For the first time out, I didn’t really know what to expect,” said Polak, a high school social studies teacher at Raymond Central. “I just didn’t want us to go in and be out right away.”

The team’s starters – made up of Raymond Central juniors Isaak Fredrickson, Asher Lahm, Josie Lahm and Addison Kottas – didn’t have high expectations, either. Four other players make up the rest of the team: Lily Bartels, Rachel Bos, Aleyna Cuttlers and Sarah Lange.

“None of us were expecting (to win),” Asher Lahm said. “We were just joking about it.”

Polak knew her team could be competitive, though – some of the players were hand-picked to join the team, which Polak said she started because of her fond memories competing on Syracuse’s quiz bowl team.

“I know my kids are very intelligent, but going up into something that I’ve never done and that they’ve never done … we just wanted to try it out,” she said.

A first-round win over Fort Calhoun on a tiebreaker boosted the team’s confidence.

“And each time we won one, we got more excited and happier and we were like, ‘This is actually happening,’” Kottas said.

Each win was a nailbiter, with all of the team’s wins – over Fort Calhoun, Ashland-Greenwood and twice over Conestoga – coming by margins smaller than 10 points.

“I was shaking pretty much the entire time,” Asher Lahm said.

Fredrickson compared the intense finishes to the final seconds of a sporting event.

“It was pretty nerve-racking,” he said. “But you’re a team, and if somebody messes up, you can’t get down on them.”

Quiz bowl’s format discourages guessing, because if a player offers a wrong answer, their teammates lose the opportunity to answer the question, too. Josie Lahm said it helped to have a team that wasn’t proficient in just a few categories.

“Each of us kind of found our own little niche,” she said. “A lot of us are pretty well-rounded, but we each kind of have something that we get most of the questions right in.”

Josie Lahm and Kottas tended to answer a lot of the history questions, Fredrickson was best at sports and anatomy, and Asher Lahm’s teammates said he knew a little bit of everything. The team’s only weakness, Josie Lahm said, could have been classical literature and author names.

Some of the questions were easy – Asher Lahm said he answered one about rock colors before the question was finished being read. When asked how he knew the answer (“quartz”) so quickly, he said, “I play Minecraft.”

Other questions were more difficult. A question asking about the key word to a conditional phrase yielded an incorrect answer: “or” instead of the correct answer, “if.” The team gave Kottas a hard time about that one.

Fredrickson said the breaks between matches provided an opportunity to study the areas in which the team felt they could sharpen up.

“Everything’s kind of a learning opportunity for us, especially with it being our first year,” he said.

Josie Lahm said she remembered answering two consecutive questions correctly during the final round against Conestoga, who had returned through the losers’ bracket to take Raymond Central on again. Both of her answers were guesses.

“We needed those guesses, though,” Asher Lahm said. “Because I don’t know if any of us would have been confident enough to answer.”

During the final round, Polak said she was sitting in the back of the room, “freaking out” because the score was tight for the entire game. When her team answered the championship-clinching question, Polak said she was ecstatic.

“I was so happy that I was jumping up and down,” she said.

Call it beginners’ luck, but the newly formed Raymond Central quiz bowl team came home with the conference championship. A handful of tournaments are still on the calendar, including the ESU tournament that would qualify the team for state if they were to win.

And now that the team is off on the right foot, Polak thinks Raymond Central quiz bowl program could set its sights on more competitions and wins.

“In my wildest dreams, I couldn’t have imagined us winning the first competition of the first year of the first team in the school in 20 years,” she said. “I was so impressed with my kids. I know they’re intelligent, but now everybody knows it, too.”

