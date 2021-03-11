First Parks and Recreation meeting held

RAYMOND – Molly Trumble would much rather stay in town to take her three kids to the park than drive to Lincoln.
But she continues to drive anyway because, if she’s being honest, the park in Raymond is just “okay.”
“It needs some TLC over there,” Trumble said.
It is exactly why she joined the new Raymond Parks and Recreation group so she can help provide the park in the center of town some tender loving care. And so Trumble and her kids can hop on their bikes from their property just outside of village limits and head over to the park.
The group had its first meeting via Zoom on March 1 and discussed goals and ideas for the group to accomplish as well as a park clean-up day on March 13 at 10 a.m.
Cindy Robbins, who is organizing and leading the group, said they currently focusing on the park recently dubbed “Old School Park,” but she has the other two parks in Raymond in the back of her head.
Robbins has lived across the street from Old School Park for 24 years. She and a few neighbors had been discussing park improvements when they came up with the idea to establish a park group in the community.
“One of our things we talked about is the state of the park and why doesn’t somebody do something about it,” Robbins said. “So we decided that that would be us.”
Along with the clean-up day, the group also made a plan for planting trees as Old School Park recently had most of its trees cut down. According to the meeting notes, the group is looking into trees to plant and potential grants to purchase said trees.
Robbins said the group has a plan to look into fundraising options for different park projects and potentially having a table at the Easter Egg Hunt on March 27 at 11 a.m. Per meeting notes, the group might also have a suggestion jar for community feedback.
As of now the group will continue to meet once a month, but Robbins said she hopes to meet more frequently as they become more established.
The group will next meet on April 5 at 6:30 p.m. and it will be a hybrid in-person and on-Zoom meeting. Robbins said a location for the meeting has yet to be determined as of Monday.
Trumble said the first meeting went well and came with a “plethora” of ideas. Trumble and her husband first moved to Raymond about 10 years ago and have lived there ever since. She said she hopes that this group will help create cohesiveness in the community when it comes to improvement and planning events.
“Everyone wants to make the town better, wants to improve it and wants to see great things for it,” Trumble said. “We just kind of all need to get on the same page.”
Robbins said she also felt that the meeting went well and is excited about the eleven volunteers involved in the group so far.
“The community really steps up when you give them a specific task,” Robbins said. “We’ve got people willing to help out and they want to see the park improve. We love our community.”