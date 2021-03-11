First Parks and Recreation meeting held

“One of our things we talked about is the state of the park and why doesn’t somebody do something about it,” Robbins said. “So we decided that that would be us.”

Along with the clean-up day, the group also made a plan for planting trees as Old School Park recently had most of its trees cut down. According to the meeting notes, the group is looking into trees to plant and potential grants to purchase said trees.

Robbins said the group has a plan to look into fundraising options for different park projects and potentially having a table at the Easter Egg Hunt on March 27 at 11 a.m. Per meeting notes, the group might also have a suggestion jar for community feedback.

As of now the group will continue to meet once a month, but Robbins said she hopes to meet more frequently as they become more established.

The group will next meet on April 5 at 6:30 p.m. and it will be a hybrid in-person and on-Zoom meeting. Robbins said a location for the meeting has yet to be determined as of Monday.