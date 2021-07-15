First annual BBQ contest to raise money for youth football program

WFC has aided the football program by guiding them as to what supplies they’ll need in order to prepare for the cook off.

In the past, Manstedt said the football program has done other events for fundraising including a casino night, but this event will help get more of the community involved. Waverly High School Assistant Football Coach Matt Brewer originally came to Manstedt with the idea and he and the Junior Vikes board ran with the idea.

“I just thought it was a great idea to really get people together and just kind of have a good time and hopefully fundraise some money for our youth programs,” Manstedt said.

Since it’s the first year, it is somewhat of a trial run for WFC and the Junior Vikes program. Manstedt said they’d like this year to be a good experience and go off smoothly so they can achieve the entire reason for the event – to raise money for the youth football programs.

They also want to ensure the event can continue annually.