Firecrackers 10U sweep PG tournament

On the way to the championship they beat Originals 10 9-1, Select Fastpitch 7-2, Synergy 10u-Clurman 6-1, Demarini Aces Kc 10 11-0 and 8-1. In the championship game they beat Select Fastpitch 10a 4-2.

Players on the team include Raegan Brandt of Lincoln, Brooklyn Cline of Walton, Madynn Dunham of Crete, Olivia Knox of Lincoln, Ava Kolm of Lincoln, Maisey McCarty of Lincoln, Tatum McIntire of Waverly, Gretchen Mittan of Lincoln, Khloe Newell of Eagle, Taryn Weigel of Lincoln, Skyla Whitten of Lincoln and Head Coach of Jason Cline.