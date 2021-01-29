Fire department happy with new call system

WAVERLY – The previous call system the Waverly Fire and Rescue Department used has been around as long as Fire Chief Jared Rains can remember.

Rains, who has been on the department since 2006, describes the system as “archaic,” which is why on Dec. 1 the department began using a new system. Rains said this system allows the department to apprehend more of the bigger picture.

“This allows us to capture the calls a lot better than what we were getting,” Rains said.

Prior to the new call system, the department would just get one report per call. With the EOS system, it can produce multiple reports based on how many vehicles are on the call. The report will include information like what happened on the call, how long they were on the call and who attended the call.

Recently, Rains has been able to start a general report as a call comes in with the address and who is in charge of the different vehicles. He can then send the reports out to those in charge of the rigs on call and they will fill out their own report within 72 hours of the call being made.