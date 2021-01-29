Fire department happy with new call system

WAVERLY – The previous call system the Waverly Fire and Rescue Department used has been around as long as Fire Chief Jared Rains can remember.
Rains, who has been on the department since 2006, describes the system as “archaic,” which is why on Dec. 1 the department began using a new system. Rains said this system allows the department to apprehend more of the bigger picture.
“This allows us to capture the calls a lot better than what we were getting,” Rains said.
Prior to the new call system, the department would just get one report per call. With the EOS system, it can produce multiple reports based on how many vehicles are on the call. The report will include information like what happened on the call, how long they were on the call and who attended the call.
Recently, Rains has been able to start a general report as a call comes in with the address and who is in charge of the different vehicles. He can then send the reports out to those in charge of the rigs on call and they will fill out their own report within 72 hours of the call being made.
Rains said that if someone is in charge of a vehicle during a call, this person will fill out the report. His team can fill out the reports from home if they want to and that it’s fairly simple to use. So far, the adjustment has been good, Rains said.
“Everybody seems to be able to get on it,” Rains said. “It’s a little bit more than most people are used to after a call.”
The new system will cost $2,000 for training and setup with an annual fee of $4,500.
The cost is well worth it because the system change is all about being as accurate as possible and having the correct amount of time volunteers spend on the job, according to the fire chief.
“I think it’s a disservice to the department to not have people know that this is the amount of time that we volunteer and we don’t get paid for it,” Rains said. “I mean anything we can do to validate how much time and why we need this.”
The system can also send the same reports to the state, and the software allows the department to trace any exposure to fire byproducts like smoke and chemicals to reduce cancer risk.
In the long run, Rains said having this data will help the department to continue generating reports and amass a set of information. He said with the system, he plans to provide a monthly report during Waverly City Council meetings similar to the sheriff’s report.
The department had a record setting year for the number of calls with 363. With the monthly reports and new call system, Rains will be able to show the public how busy the department actually is.