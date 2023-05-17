LINCOLN – The Waverly girls tennis team competed in the Eastern Midland Conference Tournament on May 8 at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. Taking fifth place with eight points were the Vikings, while Elkhorn North won with 32 points.

“It was great to see 1D (No. 1 doubles) medal at conference, they’ve been getting more and more confident as the season has gone on and it’s really showing,” Waverly Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “All positions have been winning the matches they should be winning and playing tough in all matches against very strong opponents.”

Earning a fourth place finish in No. 1 doubles were Mallory Kreikemeier and Reagan Landis. They came in as the fifth seed and upset No. 4 seed Blair. After that, they were swept by Elkhorn North and then lost 2-1 to Norris.

In No. 2 doubles, Chloe King and Seanna MacDonald swept Blair 6-4 and 6-0 to take fifth place. In order to get to the fifth place match, King and MacDonald won 6-2 twice against Lincoln Northwest.

To start the tournament, Elkhorn defeated King and MacDonald 6-1 in two separate sets.

Maddy Brunssen came in fifth place in No. 1 singles with a 6-4 and 6-1 win over Alexandria Nilges of Blair. In her other match, Brunssen was defeated by Jessica Craft of Norris 6-4 in two different sets.

Coming in fifth place in No. 2 singles was Sophie Johnson after defeating Abi Lundberg of Blair 6-4 twice. Johnson opened up the tournament with a 6-2 and 6-3 loss to Katie Schultz of Norris.

Three days later on May 11, the Vikings were back in action at the Woods Tennis Center for the Waverly Invite. In an eight team field, Waverly came in sixth place with 11 points.

In No. 1 doubles, Kreikemeier and Landis took fourth place with a 2-1 record. Taking seventh place with a 1-3 record were King and MacDonald.

Johnson ended Pool A play in No. 1 singles with a 1-2 record. In her fifth and sixth place match against Grace Lanka of Lincoln Christian, Johnson won by a score of 8-4.

Coming through with a 1-2 record in No. 2 singles pool play was Brunssen. She also dropped her fifth and sixth place match 8-0 to Kira Ozyornaya of Elkhorn.

This week the Vikings will be taking part in the Class B State Tennis Tournament at Woods Tennis Tournament in Lincoln. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. on both days.