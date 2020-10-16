FFA chapters compete for chance at State Land Judging Competition

After months of planning and special modifications to accommodate school guidelines and area health department guidelines, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District – along with the help of the NRCS Area Resource Scientist, Justin Morgan – were able to host the East Central Regional Land Judging Contest for area high school FFA students.

A staggered start time for schools allowed for spacing and less interaction between schools at the site location. Czechland Lake NRD Recreation Area, near Prague, offered a great location for the contest along with the ability for varied soil samples and a scenic view.

Land judging is a competition that challenges students to gain a better understanding of soil structure and land evaluation. Students are tested on their knowledge of physical features of the soil, land management practices needed for proper stewardship and related topics. During the competition, the location is set up with four soil pits, where students assess soil depth, surface texture, permeability, slope, thickness of surface and erosion. The evaluation card is scored and added together to help determine the overall score for the individuals and determine the winning individuals and teams that will move on to the state competition held at the end of October.