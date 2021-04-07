FFA advisor receives Heart of 4-H Award

Lehn grew up on a ranch right outside of Lincoln and attended and graduated from Waverly High School. She mostly showed cattle in the show ring, but she also participated in sewing and the cookie competitions.

As she grew older, she started volunteering any time she could to learn about other animals besides cattle. This kind of giving back is something her parents instilled in her from a young age.

Her experiences in 4-H and love for agriculture ultimately drove her to becoming a teacher. Lehn has been teaching at Raymond Central for the last three years and has seven years of experiences at high schools throughout Nebraska. Lehn said she has loved being able to watch her students compete in both Lancaster County and Saunders County fairs.

Lehn said FFA is something that flourishes the skills that one learns in 4-H and makes them into careers. FFA also has the power to create connections that can lead students to internships and future careers.

While she has loved her time at Raymond Central, Lehn said she will not be coming to Raymond Central for the 2021-2022 school year so she can spend more time with her family. Despite this, she plans to continue volunteering for both 4-H and FFA.