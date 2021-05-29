Federal grant awarded to Wahoo airport

LINCOLN – Recently, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced they would award Nebraska more than $12.6 million in federal grants through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The grants will provide funding for runway and taxiway improvements, navigational aids, snow removal equipment and other improvements at the Broken Bow Municipal Airport, Central City Municipal Airport, McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport, O’Neill Municipal Airport, Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff and the Wahoo Municipal Airport.

Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Director John Selmer applauded the awards to Nebraska airports saying, “Nebraska’s has a diverse transportation system, including many locally owned airports throughout our state. These vital pieces of our transportation network greatly impact the economic health and quality of life for those who use them in addition to influencing the overall state. NDOT looks forward to implementing these grants where they can be of benefit to our local aviation partners.”