Fast start propels Christian over Mustangs on homecoming

RAYMOND- On homecoming night, the Raymond Central Football team narrowly missed delivering their fans a win against Lincoln Christian on Oct. 14. The playoff bound Crusaders put up 26 in the first half as they downed the Mustangs 34-28.

In the first quarter, both teams went back and forth scoring on big play after big play.

Lincoln Christian found the end zone first on a 49-yard run from Jhared Alvarez. The two-point conversion run by Andrew Johnson was also good making it 8-0 in favor of the Crusaders.

On the next drive, the Mustangs put Isaak Fredrickson in motion and he was pitched the ball. The senior used his speed to break loose for a 44-yard run that went the distance for a score.

After missing the extra point, Raymond Central still trailed 8-6.

For the second time in the quarter, Lincoln Christian hit the jackpot with a big run. This time it was a 70-yarder from Dane Omel that put the Crusaders up by eight at 14-6.

The scoring in the quarter was capped off by the Mustangs with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Rylan Stover to Reid Otto. Kyle Peterson got into the end zone on the two-point conversion to tie the game up at 14 going to the second.

Wasting no time scoring to start the quarter was Lincoln Christian. Their touchdown came on a 53-yard run from Luke Penrod.

Trailing 20-14, Raymond Central got a big run from Kyle Peterson who galloped to the end zone from 30-yards out for the score. The extra point from Stover was also good, which gave the Mustangs their first lead of the game.

Before the end of the half, the Crusaders put together one more scoring drive. They capped it off with an 11-yard run from Jake Watson that put Lincoln Christian in front 26-21 at the break.

The momentum from the late touchdown to end the half carried over into the third quarter for the Crusaders. They would score on an eight-yard run from Penrod that increased their advantage to 34-21.

Raymond Central got the game back within on possession at six points in the fourth on a four-yard pass from Stover to Fredrickson that went the distance.

With one second remaining in the game the Mustangs were on Lincoln Christian’s 37-yard line when they completed a pass to Fredrickson streaking across the middle. All of the Crusader defenders collapsed on him, and he tossed the ball to Wyatt Jelinek who was lurking in the shadows.

The freshmen caught the pitch and sprinted down the sidelines where he was knocked out of bound inches from the end zone by the last line of defense for Lincoln Christian.

Finishing with 22 completions for 248 passing yards and three touchdowns was Stover. Fredrickson hauled in 188 receiving yards and caught two passes for scores and Otto had 44 yards and one touchdown.

Running the ball 29 times for 117 yards and one score was Peterson.

Piling up 12 tackles was Mason Kreikemeier and Jelinek ended up with 10. Carson Tice was not far behind with eight tackles and both Colby DenHartog and Caleb Redstrom earned seven tackles.

Intercepting one pass and picking up a tackle was the sophomore Dawson Potter.

The Mustangs close out the season at home this week at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 against Falls City. In their last game, the Tigers lost to Auburn 35-9.