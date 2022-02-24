Fast start not enough for Vikings against Orangemen

WAVERLY- On senior night and in their home finale, the Waverly girls basketball team fell short of pulling out the win against a solid Beatrice squad by a score of 45-30 on Feb. 17. The key difference in the game was the Orangemen shot 40% from three in the game, where Waverly was held to 11%

To start the game out, the Vikings did a fantastic job on the defensive end by holding Beatrice to just three points. Eight points scored by the Vikings gave them a five-point advantage heading to the second quarter.

The Orangemen found their shooting spark in the second and came back to take an 11-10 lead. Annie Harms was able to get the lead back for Waverly with a three that put the Vikings up 13-11.

Waverly was held to just two more points for a total of five in the second by Beatrice. On the other side, the Orangemen were able to score 14 points and took a 17-13 lead at the half.

Both teams went back and forth on offense in the third. In the end, it was Beatrice who once again had a slight edge on the scoreboard at 16-12 and went up 33-25 going to the fourth.

The offense for the Vikings once again sputtered in the last quarter with five points. Three of those points came on a three-pointer from Paige Radenslaben.

Leading Waverly with nine points were Parker Christiansen and Abbie Carter. Scoring six points was Anna Clarke and Harms and Radenslaben both had three points.

Waverly is taking part in the B-3 Subdistrict Tournament at Norris on Feb. 21-23. They took on the third seed Plattsmouth on Feb. 21. With a win they move on to play the winner of Class B No. 4 Norris and Nebraska City on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. for the Subdistrict Title.