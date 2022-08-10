Farm fresh: Waverly middle schooler introduces local beef to school lunch

WAVERLY – Thanks to a soon-to-be Waverly Middle School eighth grader, School District 145 students will enjoy a beefed up version of the food that appears on their trays, for at least a week’s worth of meals.

Since March, 13-year-old Kolter Wellman has been reaching out to potential donors and contributors to his District 145 Beef in Schools initiative, which seeks to source beef from local ranchers to be used in school lunches.

Kolter said his mission is to make local ranchers more visible and to educate his fellow students about the importance of the ag industry.

“It’s mainly for (students’) added ag education, just so they know where their food comes from,” Kolter said. “A lot of kids just don’t know where their food comes from.”

So far, Kolter has raised over $9,000 – eclipsing his initial goal of $7,000 – and received donations of seven cattle to be used in school lunches. The money raised goes toward beef processing, and the product from five cattle is being stored in District 145 freezers.

On Aug. 6, District 145 Beef in Schools hosted its first donor appreciation dinner, thanking its 40-plus backers for contributing to the program. The event took place at Peace Lutheran Church and included remarks from District 145 Superintendent Cory Worrell and District 145 Board of Education Member Cheryl Landon.

Among the attendees was the Waverly High School volleyball team’s head coach, Terri Neujahr, who said it was a no-brainer to support Kolter and the enhancement of the district’s school lunches.

“I have lots of friends out (in western Nebraska), and this is commonplace for them,” Neujahr said. “They were surprised that this was something that we didn’t have. There’s a really big difference between a real beef burger and a government-issued beef burger.”

During his speech, Worrell applauded Kolter for taking the lead on such a large-scale project as a seventh-grader.

“This all started with an email that I got from Kolter,” Worrell said. “It takes a lot of guts for a seventh grader – at the time – to email the superintendent.”

From there, Kolter gave a presentation to the school board, pitching the idea of sourcing local beef for school lunches. In Landon’s speech, she commended Kolter’s preparedness and professionalism.

“We asked him a lot of questions, and he knew it all,” Landon said.

The board approved Kolter’s plans, and after that, he moved on to fundraising. The $9,000 he raised has all come in the past six months. Kolter’s mom, Dixi Wellman, said it was similar to her son taking on a full-time job.

Dixi said Kolter’s dedication to agriculture dates back to his youngest days. She said Kolter would sit in the bleachers at sporting events supporting his older sister, 12 years his senior, and farmers and ranchers would come up to him to talk about tractors, recent harvests and farm animals.

“I think, now, it’s super important for him to be able to tell their story and give them recognition for all the hard work that they do,” Dixi said.

Today, Kolter raises cattle on his family’s acreage northwest of Waverly, and he showed some of his livestock at this year’s Lancaster County Super Fair.

When Dixi received an email from Nebraska Cattlemen detailing the farm-to-school beef programs in place in other Nebraska school districts, she relayed the information to her son.

“I was like, ‘Man, wouldn’t it be cool if you and your friends did that for your school lunch?’” Dixi said. “And (Kolter) was like, ‘Well, why can’t we?’”

Dixi said beef from one cow equals about one meal for the entire school district, which means the beef Kolter has accrued so far will run out quickly once it’s served to students in October. Dixi said they plan to grow the initiative and aim to have as much of the district’s beef as possible coming from local operations.

To accomplish those goals will require additional donations, and Dixi said they’re looking for more members to join the District 145 Beef in Schools Beef Board.

“That way, long-term, we can just keep it going year after year and keep the local beef coming in,” Dixi said.

Those interested in supporting District 145 Beef in Schools can visit the organization’s Facebook page, which also includes a donation link.

Kolter said with the help of the beef board and his family, he’ll continue to push the organization forward with the same foundational goal.

“Just so people know how much work farmers put in to feed America,” he said. “That’s important.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.