LINCOLN – For the third time this year, the Wahoo girls basketball team and Malcolm met up, this time in the four-vs-five matchup at the NSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament on March 1 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Unlike the first two contests, the Warriors came out on the losing end against the Clippers by a final of 46-32.

An asserted effort by Malcolm on defense kept Wahoo out of the paint and forced them to rely heavily on their three-point shooting.

“Give Malcolm credit,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said. “It was going to come down to who played good defense and I felt we did. I felt we held them down, but they got a few more stops and it was really hard for us to score at the rim. We were relying on three-point shots and Malcolm’s defense was very good.”

After the Warriors started the game up 2-0, the Clippers answered back with eight straight points. A three-pointer from Autumn Iversen and a free throw by Sammy Leu pulled Wahoo back within one possession at 8-6.

Malcolm ended the quarter with a bucket in the lane, which put the Clippers in front 10-6.

Sarah Kolterman scored the first points of the second for the Warriors on a layup inside. That was followed up by a layup while being fouled by Iversen and another trey from Leu that made it 18-13 in favor of Malcolm.

Wahoo closed out the first half with a jumper in the lane by Iversen and one free throw from Leu to cut the Clippers’ advantage down to 22-16.

Early on in the third, Malcolm raced out to a 10-point lead. Leu knocked down a three that would be the only field goal of the quarter for the Warriors with the rest of the points coming on two free throws from Ava Lausterer and Leu and one made shot at the line by Iversen.

With one quarter left to play, Wahoo had a 32-24 hole that they had to try and dig themselves out of.

Things started strong for the Warriors in the final frame with a three from Sidney Smart that pulled Wahoo within five at 32-27. Unfortunately, that was as close as the Warriors would get with the Clippers closing the contest on a 14-5 scoring run.

The first two times Wahoo played Malcom, they hit nine and then 10 three-pointers. They weren’t able to replicate that on a neutral court as they shot 5-for-21 from behind the arc.

In the second half, the Warriors’ only three field goals were three treys. They went 0-for-11 from two-point range in the third and fourth and were 4-for-21 for the game.

In her final high school contest, Leu paced the Warriors with 14 points and Iversen had eight. Putting up four points was Smart and both Lausterer and Lacey finished with two.

Despite the loss, Forbes is proud of what the girls accomplished this year as both district and Trailblazer Conference champions. This group of seniors and juniors set the precedent for the younger girls on how to be successful on and off the court.

“This group of juniors and seniors mean the world to me,” Forbes said. “They worked hard all season long. I think these girls deserve a huge pat on the back for making it here. Now that it’s over I think we can celebrate the fact we were one of the eight teams who made it here.”

Wahoo ends the season with a record of 19-6 overall.